Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on StriVectin, Origins, and Dermaflash

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Dermaflash, Origins, and StriVectin.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 16, 2023
If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from StriVectin, Origins, and Dermaflash. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal

Exfoliate dead skin cells and remove peach fuzz with this dermaplaning set. If you want smooth, glowing skin use this set once a week to get consistent results. It comes in three colors.

A shopper said, "I was super nervous about trying this device, but I saw the 60-day money back guarantee so I decided to give it a go and couldn't be happier! It's an essential part of my special event prep. But beyond the amazing makeup prep benefits, I've noticed a *huge* difference in reduction of dark spots."

Another shopper reviewed, "I love my dermaflash device so much!! my skin is insanely smooth after I flash and my makeup looks so good. I look forward to flashing every week."

 

$199
$100
Ulta

StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer

Fill in deep wrinkles, create a smooth canvas for makeup application, and prolong the wear of your makeup with this blurring primer

A shopper said, "Best primer I have ever used. Leaves my skin feeling silky smooth and easy to apply my foundation."

Another person reviewed, "I love this primer! It goes on like velvet, and I can almost feel my pores closing and wrinkles camouflaging! I love the way my skin looks! Recommend!"

 

 

$39
$20
Ulta

Origins GinZing Energizing Gel Cream with Caffeine & Niacinamide

This daily moisturizer is great to balance out oily skin. It has a gel texture and ingredients that boost radiance and brighten up the skin, according to the brand.

This moisturizer has 2,000+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper raving, "BEST MOISTURIZER. I LOVE this cream it's super moisturizing without feeling too thick, it blends in very nicely. I have a hard time finding the right face products to use because it either dries my face out or just doesn't do the job. I noticed a difference the VERY FIRST time I used it! I get so many compliments. I've sworn by Origins products for years, can't get enough!!"

Another said, "I love this moisturizer! It is perfect for my skin and helps hydrate and smooth my textured combination skin. I have been using it for a few weeks now and I love how my skin feels after, especially on days my skin needs some extra care. The texture of this product is lightweight so it never feels heavy and doesn't leave a sticky residue, unlike other moisturizers."

 

$36
$18
Ulta

