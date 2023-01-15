Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint West's Note for the Tooth Fairy

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday

Kids these days!

On Jan. 14, Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories that her son Saint West, 7, "lost his 1st tooth!" She shared a note he wrote, in which he asked if he could "please have Robux" instead of money, referring to the virtual currency of the popular gaming app Roblox.

Saint added, the words, "Please check bag. Resting on the note is a pouch bearing the logo for jewelry and apparel company Chrome Hearts.

Indeed, Saint got his wish. Kim later shared a handwritten letter for him resting below a Roblox gift card and a $2 bill partially covered in gold glitter. "North says the tooth fairy writes in cursive, which I haven't done in 15 years," the SKIMS founder captioned the post, referring to daughter North West, 9. "Lol."

Kim, who noted she "was on tooth fairy duty," worked her magic later on, as she soon posted a video of gold glitter sprinkled on and around her son's bed.