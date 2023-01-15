Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint West's Note for the Tooth Fairy

Kim Kardashian announced her son Saint West, 7, lost his first tooth and shared the handwritten note he left for the tooth fairy, in which he detailed his special request.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 7th Birthday

Kids these days!

On Jan. 14, Kim Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories that her son Saint West, 7, "lost his 1st tooth!" She shared a note he wrote, in which he asked if he could "please have Robux" instead of money, referring to the virtual currency of the popular gaming app Roblox.

Saint added, the words, "Please check bag. Resting on the note is a pouch bearing the logo for jewelry and apparel company Chrome Hearts.

Indeed, Saint got his wish. Kim later shared a handwritten letter for him resting below a Roblox gift card and a $2 bill partially covered in gold glitter. "North says the tooth fairy writes in cursive, which I haven't done in 15 years," the SKIMS founder captioned the post, referring to daughter North West, 9. "Lol."

Kim, who noted she "was on tooth fairy duty," worked her magic later on, as she soon posted a video of gold glitter sprinkled on and around her son's bed.

photos
Saint West's Cutest Pics

In another Instagram Stories post, Kim noted she "was on tooth fairy duty."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

In addition to Saint and North, Kim and ex-husband Kanye West are also parents to son Psalm West, 3, and daughter Chicago West, who turned 5 on Jan. 15.

Instagram

"My twin. Happy 5th Birthday. I really can't believe you're 5!" she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so so proud to be your mom, it's the best feeling in the entire world. You are the cuddliest sweetest silliest most independent caring girl in the whole world and I just love you so much!"

