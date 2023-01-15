How Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Son Rennie Is Following in His Parents' Musical Footsteps

Watch : Katharine McPhee Has "Mommy & Me" Time With a Beer

Baby Rennie's future sounds like music to our ears.

David Foster, who welcomed his son with wife Katharine McPhee in February 2021, revealed if he thinks the 22-month-old is destined for the music industry like his parents. After all, the composer and singer's little one has already shown a passion for drumming.

"Well, you know I'm trying to hold back a little, I don't want to get too excited there," David shared in an exclusive Jan. 14 interview with E! News during the Live at the Music Center: Concert Celebrating Jerry Moss. "But you would think between Kat and I, we probably would have a child that would be musical."

While David noted that Rennie "seems to lean toward drumming," he isn't rushing the child's personal discovery with music.

"It's a little early to tell," he told E! News. "I hope that he at least finds joy in music."

And it seems safe to say Rennie is already finding happiness through tunes and beats. As for what he prefers to listen to? David shared that the boy has his favorites.