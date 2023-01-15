Khloe Kardashian and Family Attend Funeral of Tristan Thompson’s Mother Andrea

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian attended the funeral of Tristan Thompson’s mom Andrea in Toronto. Learn how Khloe has supported the NBA player during this difficult time.

By Kelly Gilmore Jan 15, 2023 6:32 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKim KardashianKris JennerKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTristan Thompson
Watch: Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Dies Unexpectedly

Khloe Kardashian and her family supported Tristan Thompson as he said his final goodbyes to his mother.

E! News can confirm Khloe, mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian all attended Andrea Thompson's funeral in Toronto on Jan. 14.

Tristan's mother, paternal grandmother of the NBA star and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 4, and their 5-month-old baby boy—died Jan. 5 after suffering a heart attack in her home in the Canadian city, per TMZ, who cited sources with direct knowledge.

Soon after her passing, a source told E! News that Khloe traveled with Tristan to Toronto to support him during this tough time.

Although the two split in 2021, the source noted, "like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need."

While Tristan and Khloe have not publicly spoken out about Andrea's passing, Kris paid tribute to her on Instagram on Jan. 6.

"I am so heartbroken by the sudden passing of Tristan's mom, Andrea," she wrote, going on to name the NBA player and his brothers. "My thoughts, prayers and all of my love are with Tristan, Amari, Dishawn and Daniel."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Kris continued her thoughts by painting a picture of Andrea's legacy. "You were the most amazing, dedicated, devoted, and selfless mom and such a loving, kind, and fabulous grandmother," she added. "What a blessing you were to your family!! I will miss you Andrea. I will miss your bright spirit and amazing light."

