Khloe Kardashian and Family Attend Funeral of Tristan Thompson’s Mother Andrea

Watch : Tristan Thompson's Mom Andrea Dies Unexpectedly

Khloe Kardashian and her family supported Tristan Thompson as he said his final goodbyes to his mother.

E! News can confirm Khloe, mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian all attended Andrea Thompson's funeral in Toronto on Jan. 14.

Tristan's mother, paternal grandmother of the NBA star and Khloe's daughter True Thompson, 4, and their 5-month-old baby boy—died Jan. 5 after suffering a heart attack in her home in the Canadian city, per TMZ, who cited sources with direct knowledge.

Soon after her passing, a source told E! News that Khloe traveled with Tristan to Toronto to support him during this tough time.

Although the two split in 2021, the source noted, "like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need."

While Tristan and Khloe have not publicly spoken out about Andrea's passing, Kris paid tribute to her on Instagram on Jan. 6.