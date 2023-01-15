Selena Gomez Appears to Respond to Body-Shaming Comments After Attending Golden Globes

Watch : Selena Gomez Officially Returns to Instagram

Selena Gomez is still not letting her critics get her down.

The Only Murders in the Building star, a longtime advocate for body positivity, drew several body-shaming comments on social media after she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10. Selena, 30, later appeared on Instagram Live with her award show date, her little sister Gracie Elliot Teefey, 9, and spoke about gaining weight.

"I'm a little bit big right now because I enjoyed myself during the holidays," she said, as seen in a video reshared on TikTok, before asking her sibling, "Right?"

Gracie replied, "Yeah," after which Selena began laughing.

The pop star spoke while dressed in her Golden Globes attire—a strapless, plum velvet Valentino Fall 2022 Haute Couture gown with puff sleeves and a long train. At the award show, Selena was nominated for her first Golden Globe, for best performance by an actress in a television series, comedy or musical for her role of Mabel Mora in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.