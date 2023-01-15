Critics' Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards will feature appearances by Quinta Brunson, Claire Danes and more live from the Fairmont Century Plaza on Jan. 15.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 15, 2023 10:51 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsLife/StyleCelebritiesCritics' Choice AwardsE! Insider
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes Fashion Round-Up

Award season is a fashion marathon, not a sprint. 

Less than a week after the 2023 Golden Globes aired on NBC, Hollywood's biggest stars are coming together yet again for the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the star-studded event honors the finest in cinematic and television achievement. In fact, they are historically the most accurate predictor of Oscar nominations.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads this year's film contenders with 14 nominations overall. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary is taking over the TV contenders with six nominations.

And while fans will have to tune in Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. on The CW to see who wins, Jeff Bridges is already expected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the SeeHer Award will be given to Janelle Monáe

Before the show begins, however, there's plenty to celebrate on the red carpet. After all, expected attendees likes Kate Hudson, Quinta Brunson, Claire Danes and Anya Taylor-Joy won't be disappointing when they arrive to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

photos
Golden Globes 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

Keep scrolling to admire all the must-see red carpet looks on the red carpet.  

Monica Schipper/WireImage
Chelsea Handler
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Patricia Arquette
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Amber Ruffin
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Quinta Brunson
Monica Schipper/WireImage
Cara Buono
Monica Schipper/WireImage
Abby Elliott
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association
Ruth E. Carter
Monica Schipper/WireImage
Dustin Lance Black
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Keltie Knight
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Judy Greer
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Krista Marie Yu
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Emily Uribe
Stewart Cook/Shutterstock
Madelyn Cline

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Appears to Respond to Body-Shaming Comments

2

Prince Harry Says Family Would “Never Forgive” Him If He Revealed More

3

Chicago West Is 5: Look Back at Her Cutest Photos Over the Years

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Selena Gomez Appears to Respond to Body-Shaming Comments

2

Prince Harry Says Family Would “Never Forgive” Him If He Revealed More

3

Chicago West Is 5: Look Back at Her Cutest Photos Over the Years

4

“Heartbroken” Nicolas Cage Mourns Death of Ex-Wife Lisa Marie Presley

5

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West With Hello Kitty Birthday Party