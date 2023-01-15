Critics' Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : 2023 Golden Globes Fashion Round-Up

Award season is a fashion marathon, not a sprint.

Less than a week after the 2023 Golden Globes aired on NBC, Hollywood's biggest stars are coming together yet again for the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the star-studded event honors the finest in cinematic and television achievement. In fact, they are historically the most accurate predictor of Oscar nominations.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads this year's film contenders with 14 nominations overall. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary is taking over the TV contenders with six nominations.

And while fans will have to tune in Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. on The CW to see who wins, Jeff Bridges is already expected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, while the SeeHer Award will be given to Janelle Monáe.

Before the show begins, however, there's plenty to celebrate on the red carpet. After all, expected attendees likes Kate Hudson, Quinta Brunson, Claire Danes and Anya Taylor-Joy won't be disappointing when they arrive to the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.