Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Estée Lauder, Osea, Josie Maran, and Tula

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Tula, Josie Maran, OSEA, and Estée Lauder,

By Marenah Dobin Jan 15, 2023 12:30 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Estée Lauder, Osea, Josie Maran, and Tula. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum

This is a truly beloved product with 12,100+ five-star Ulta reviews. This super serum reduces the appearance of multiple signs of aging: lines/wrinkles, visible pores, loss of firmness, and uneven skin tone. This is exactly what you need if you want younger, more radiant, even toned skin. This powerful dose of hydration lasts for 72 hours.

An Ulta shopper said, "I've tried tons and tons of different night serums over the years, and yet I keep on coming back to this one. Quite expensive but a tried and true favorite for my acne prone, oily skin," which is why it's the perfect time to get this at half price.

Another shared, "I've been using this for a couple months and I no longer wear makeup every day because of it. Helped with eczema and acne. I'm 34 and don't have visible fine lines yet but this product did make my skin look younger in tone. I wish it wasn't so expensive but it is worth having." That's why you need to jump on this 50% off deal while you can.

$53
$27
Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil

This is a lightweight moisturizing oil that softens, smooths, and firm the skin like no other! It delivers rich hydration and absorbs very quickly without that greasy feeling you may expect from using an oil. This product has 1,100+ 5-star reviews and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommended it to E! shoppers.

Many Ulta shoppers called this the "best body oil," with one writing, "I rave about this product to all of my friends! I've never been so impressed by a body oil. The smell is wonderful and it feels so nice. It absorbs so well after a few minutes. Very luxurious experience!"

Another shared, "It has been a whole 24 hours since i put this oil on. I've changed my clothes multiple times and have obviously been to bed. My skin is STILL moisturized. I have never actually had a product that was this moisturizing for this long after applying. Unfortunately for my bank account, I'm gonna be repurchasing until they either stop making it or my arms fall off." 

$52
$26
Josie Maran Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream

Smooth, firm, and hydrate the eye area with this effective, yet gentle eye cream.

A shopper said, "Perfection. This eye cream really works. Dark circles and puffiness were less noticeable after using now for a couple of weeks. I was pleasantly surprised. I am a huge fan of JM products and her products DELIVER."

Another reviewed, "I started using this with samples and noticed a difference fairly quickly. I even saw my dermatologist who said my skin was looking so much better. I love what this product does as do all the Josie products I use. I'm 66 and my skin has never been better."

 

 

$42
$21
Tula Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer

Create a smooth, even canvas to apply makeup with this blurring primer, which also makes your look last even longer. It comes in a few shades and it has 3,500+ 5-star reviews.

A shopper said, "I love this product. I don't ever wear foundation when using this product. IT is a very nice tinted primer that moisturizes too. I was looking for something to tint and cover up any small acne breakouts and this was recommended. I started with the smaller tube and loved it I just bought the larger one. Worth the money."

Another reviewed, "This is my favorite primer. Goes on smooth and evens out my skin tone! Somedays I wear by itself and other days I wear under my foundation!"

 

 

$38-$60
$19-$30
