Inside Lori Harvey's Star-Studded Birthday Celebration With Damson Idris

Lori Harvey rang in turning 26 with some special company.
An eyewitness tells E! News the model celebrated her birthday alongside Damson Idris on January 13. According to the onlooker, the pair "looked so happy celebrating together and with friends."
As for what they got up to in honor of her special day, Lori, Damson and others in a group went to Lavo Ristorante.
But the itinerary did not stop there. Lori also kept the celebration going during a party at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood. Her guest list included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, The Weeknd and Lil Nas X.
Lori was sure to share glimpses into the evening on her Jan. 13 Instagram Story, including a video of guests at a dinner table. During the clip, the 26-year-old zoomed in on Damson, who smiled for the camera.
Earlier that same day, the Snowfall actor turned heads when he posted a pic of himself kissing Lori's cheek with his arms wrapped around her. He captioned the photo shared to his Instagram Story, "Happy Birthday Nunu," with a heart emoji.
That PDA pic has only added fuel to the fire when it comes to romance rumors between Damson and Lori, which first sparked nearly a month ago, when they were spotted on a dinner date together in West Hollywood, Calif.
Despite the romantic speculation, it's important to note that Lori touched on making the cover of Essence's Black love issue as a "single woman" in an interview with E! News on Jan. 12. At the time, she told host Adrienne Bailon-Haughton, "It feels very empowering."
Reflecting on her priorities at the moment, the cover star noted, "I'm just focusing on me now."
"I've focused on so many other things for years, just as I've been growing," Lori continued. "You know, I was young, you have your figure yourself out—just figuring out how to navigate life."