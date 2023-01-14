Tori Spelling Shares Daughter Stella Was Diagnosed With Hemiplegic Migraine

Watch : Tori Spelling & Jennie Garth Do "Beverly Hills, 90210" Quiz

Tori Spelling's daughter is back home after suffering a medical scare.

On Jan. 13, the 90210 alum provided an update on the health of her and Dean McDermott's daughter Stella, 14, and the ailment that recently landed her in the hospital.

"She is home and feeling much better," Tori wrote on her Instagram Story. "At the ER she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine."

Tori went on to explain that a hemiplegic migraine is "a condition that affects one side of the body" that can come with some alarming side effects.

"Signs of a hemiplegic migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke," she continued, "that typically includes sudden severe headaches on one side of the brain, weakness and numbness on one half of the body."

Reflecting on the diagnosis, the 49-year-old—who also shares kids Liam, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, with her husband—noted that she was not familiar with hemiplegic migraines prior to her daughter's experience.