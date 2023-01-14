Is The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Dating Co-Star Leo Woodall? She Says...

Did an off-screen romance bloom from The White Lotus?
On the Jan. 12 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked cast member Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne Sullivan on the HBO series, if there was any truth to a rumor that claims she is dating co-star Leo Woodall, who plays Jack.
"Oh, I don't kiss and tell!" responded the actress, sitting next to her on-screen husband, Theo James. "Come on, guys!"
Host Andy Cohen told her, "It would be delicious. It would be delicious. We would all love it."
"You would? For you, I'll say, sure," Fahy responded, drawing cheers, including from James.
She quickly added, "I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it."
Cohen prodded further, "You're friends with benefits." Fahy replied, "We're friends."
James added, "Second base."
Fahy, 32, and Woodall, 26, both made their debut on The White Lotus in the current second season, which was filmed in Sicily and premiered in October.
The previous month, Woodall shared a collection of behind-the-scenes cast photos to Instagram, including a group shot with Fahy that appears to show one of his fingers in her mouth. He captioned his post, "That's amore."
Fahy commented, "I love you! I love these! I love you!" with kiss and red heart emojis. The actor responded, "Love you right back."
More suggestive Instagram activity between the two has fueled dating rumors. In November, Fahy shared a photo from an ELLE U.K. photo shoot, writing, "And thank you @elleuk I love the UK and I love all of the Elles!!!" Woodall, who is British, commented, "UK loves you back."
@bravowwhl Meghann Fahy reacts to rumors that she's dating her #TheWhiteLotus co-star Leo Woodall. #WWHL ? original sound - BravoWWHL
Also that month, a New Yorker article about Fahy noted that she bought for herself and Woodall matching T-shirts at a pop-up shop marking the 20-year anniversary of the Eminem movie 8 Mile. She told the outlet that her White Lotus co-star "can do all the freestyles from the film!"
In December, Fahy shared on Instagram her own collection of behind-the-scenes photos featuring the White Lotus cast, including a selfie with Woodall. She captioned her post, "Sizzley Sicily." The actor commented on it with bomb and shell emojis.
Check out movie and TV co-stars who secretly dated in real life below: