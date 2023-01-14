Is The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Dating Co-Star Leo Woodall? She Says...

Watch : The White Lotus Season 3: EVERYTHING We Know

Did an off-screen romance bloom from The White Lotus?

On the Jan. 12 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan asked cast member Meghann Fahy, who plays Daphne Sullivan on the HBO series, if there was any truth to a rumor that claims she is dating co-star Leo Woodall, who plays Jack.

"Oh, I don't kiss and tell!" responded the actress, sitting next to her on-screen husband, Theo James. "Come on, guys!"

Host Andy Cohen told her, "It would be delicious. It would be delicious. We would all love it."

"You would? For you, I'll say, sure," Fahy responded, drawing cheers, including from James.

She quickly added, "I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it."

Cohen prodded further, "You're friends with benefits." Fahy replied, "We're friends."

James added, "Second base."

Fahy, 32, and Woodall, 26, both made their debut on The White Lotus in the current second season, which was filmed in Sicily and premiered in October.