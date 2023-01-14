Carey Mulligan Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Marcus Mumford

Watch : Carey Mulligan Praises "Promising Young Woman" Director Emerald Fennell

Baby joy for Carey Mulligan and husband Marcus Mumford!

The two-time Oscar nominee is pregnant with her and the Mumford & Sons frontman's third child. Mulligan's rep confirmed the news to People Jan. 14.

A day earlier, the actress attended the star-studded AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, wearing a long black caped dress. Inside, she was photographed holding a mineral water bottle while chatting with Zoe Kazan, her co-star in the 2022 movie She Said. The film was honored at the event.

Mulligan, 37, and Mumford, 35, have been married since 2012 are already parents to daughter Evelyn Grace, 7, and son Wilfred, 5.

In a 2021 interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K., the actress recalled the challenges of raising two small children while working. "The reality of my life now is that I have two kids under the age of five," she said, "and I'm lucky if I can learn my lines and show up."

That year, Mulligan was nominated for her second Oscar, for her leading performance in the film Promising Young Woman.