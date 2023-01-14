24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin, Peter Thomas Roth, Dermalogica, PMD, and More

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Kylie Skin, L'Occitane, Dermalogica, Peter Thomas Roth, and PMD.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 14, 2023 12:30 PMTags
Kylie JennerShoppingShop BeautyE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesCelebrity ShoppingE! InsiderLikesSkincare
Kylie SkinKylie Skin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Skin, Peter Thomas Roth, Dermalogica, PMD, and L'Occitane. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

read
Save $28 on This TikTok-Famous StriVectin Tightening Neck Cream

Today's Skincare Steals

Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash

Kylie Skin's Foaming Face Wash is a great investment for my skin. One pump is all I need to wash your face, so this bottle will last a long time. The gentle formula cleans my skin without stripping its essential oils. Your skin will feel so soft that washing your face will become something you look forward to every day and night, or at least that's how I feel. It's made without gluten, parabens, and sulfates. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.

This product has 6,400+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I wish I could be a spokesperson for this face wash lol it is literally the best. The foam is gentle and soothing and silky to put on. The smell is very light but works. I recommend this to everyone and use it every single day." 

$25
$13
Ulta

PMD Personal Microderm Pro- Microdermabrasion Tool

I'm not gonna lie, I had my eye on this for a year, finally got one, and then I was scared to do the at-home treatment. I wasted so much time worrying because now I am absolutely obsessed with this. I use it once a week for an exfoliation. Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the Personal Microderm Pro. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores, according to the brand. Then, when you're done, put on your favorite serum.

Another shopper said, "I am obsessed with this product! It makes my Skin feel amazing! You can literally feel the difference in your skin from before you start to when you are finished. I talk about this product all the time and how it changed how I feel about my skin. 10/10 would recommend!"

$199
$100
Ulta

Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm

If you're concerned about fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, apply the Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm. This product accelerates cell turnover, restores firmness and elasticity, diminishes the appearance of dark circles and dark spots, per the brand.

A fan of the product gushed, "MY FAVORITE! This product should never be discontinued! At 50, I was developing crepe-y skin and fine lines around my eyes. I started with all kinds of OTC creams, expensive med-derm treatments - nothing helped. I've been using Multivitamin Power Firm eye cream for five years now. At age 60, I have NO crepe-y skin or visible lines around my eyes. It really worked to de-age my eye area. People comment on how young my skin looks all the time and I'm regularly mistaken for being 20 years younger than I actually am. TOTALLY worth the price of this product (and one tube lasts a long time too!)."

$67
$34
Ulta

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer

This plumping, hydrating cream delivers hydration for up to 72 hours, according to the brand. It's a super light formula that feels weightless on the skin and absorbs quickly.

A fan of the moisturizer reviewed, "I absolutely love this moisturizer. I think I'm on my 4th jar of it. Totally addicted. I always get excited when I get home from work so I can wash my face and use this moisturizer. It makes my face feel so clean, smooth, and hydrated, but not greasy." 

$54
$27
Ulta

L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum

If you feel like your skin is looking dull and lackluster, you may need to focus on your beauty sleep. Put this on before bed to address fine lines, tired-looking skin, and uneven texture. This product will make your skin look luminous, plump, and firm, according to the brand.

A shopper said, "IT REALLY DOES WORK. I was skeptical of this product, since it made such a bold claims about a visible difference after one time. Let's just say the skepticism has been put to rest. here's what sealed the deal, I had a HUGE zit on the side of my face (post shave, hairy guy) I took a photo in the mirror before and after and the zit was practically gone save for some redness. I also noticed this serum toned out the splotchiness in my skin, being a ginger anything that helps with surface redness is always a plus. I can't recommend this product enough. definitely will being buying the matching cream!"

Another raved, "The oil-in-gel consistency absorbs easily, leaving my skin well-hydrated without being sticky or tacky. L'0ccitane is one of my favorite beauty companies so when I received a sample of this product I couldn't wait to try it. And after using it I couldn't wait to purchase it!!! If you have normal to dry skin types, I highly recommend Immortalle Reset. Your thirsty skin will thank you."

$65
$33
Ulta

Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser

Ditch the makeup wipes and harsh scrubs for this makeup remover

A shopper raved, "Love love love! I have never had a makeup remover that could take off a deep coloured lipstick so well! This also leaves my skin super soft, zero complaints after using it for a week!"

Another reviewed, "I love this melting cleanser. I was hesitant about ordering this but i'm glad i did! A little goes a long way. I also love that it doesn't irritate my skin or eyes or creates breakouts. I use makeup every day and this cleanser is such a crucial step in my night regimine."

 

 

$29
$15
Ulta

Kylie Skin Clarifying Cleansing Gel

If you're concerned about oily skin, clogged pores, and acne, give this cleanser a try. According to the brand, this clarifying cleanser "works overtime to help unclog pores and remove impurities, excess oil, and makeup without stripping or drying after usage."

A shopper echoed those sentiments, reviewing, "Best cleanser I've ever used. Make my skin feel CLEAN! My complexion is already looking better and I JUST started using the clarifying routine."

Another gushed, "The best face cleanser I have ever used! The best face cleanser !!!!!!! My skin feels so clean when done."

$26
$13
Ulta

Ulta Love Your Skin Sale

Week 1 Skincare Deals

January 1

January 2

January 3

January 4

January 5

January 6

January 7

Week 2 Skincare Deals

January 8

January 9

January 10

January 11

January 12

January 13

January 14

Week 3 Skincare Deals

January 15 

January 16

January 17

January 18

January 19

January 20

January 21

Still shopping? Check out this $100 deal on a beauty product bundle worth $431 with items from Sunday Riley, Oribe, Kate Somerville, Tula, Elemis, and more top brands.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!