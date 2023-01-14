24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Kylie Jenner's Kylie Skin, Peter Thomas Roth, Dermalogica, PMD, and More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals on products from Kylie Jenner's brand Kylie Skin, Peter Thomas Roth, Dermalogica, PMD, and L'Occitane. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).
Today's Skincare Steals
Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash
Kylie Skin's Foaming Face Wash is a great investment for my skin. One pump is all I need to wash your face, so this bottle will last a long time. The gentle formula cleans my skin without stripping its essential oils. Your skin will feel so soft that washing your face will become something you look forward to every day and night, or at least that's how I feel. It's made without gluten, parabens, and sulfates. Plus, it's vegan and cruelty-free.
This product has 6,400+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I wish I could be a spokesperson for this face wash lol it is literally the best. The foam is gentle and soothing and silky to put on. The smell is very light but works. I recommend this to everyone and use it every single day."
PMD Personal Microderm Pro- Microdermabrasion Tool
I'm not gonna lie, I had my eye on this for a year, finally got one, and then I was scared to do the at-home treatment. I wasted so much time worrying because now I am absolutely obsessed with this. I use it once a week for an exfoliation. Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the Personal Microderm Pro. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores, according to the brand. Then, when you're done, put on your favorite serum.
Another shopper said, "I am obsessed with this product! It makes my Skin feel amazing! You can literally feel the difference in your skin from before you start to when you are finished. I talk about this product all the time and how it changed how I feel about my skin. 10/10 would recommend!"
Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm
If you're concerned about fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, apply the Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm. This product accelerates cell turnover, restores firmness and elasticity, diminishes the appearance of dark circles and dark spots, per the brand.
A fan of the product gushed, "MY FAVORITE! This product should never be discontinued! At 50, I was developing crepe-y skin and fine lines around my eyes. I started with all kinds of OTC creams, expensive med-derm treatments - nothing helped. I've been using Multivitamin Power Firm eye cream for five years now. At age 60, I have NO crepe-y skin or visible lines around my eyes. It really worked to de-age my eye area. People comment on how young my skin looks all the time and I'm regularly mistaken for being 20 years younger than I actually am. TOTALLY worth the price of this product (and one tube lasts a long time too!)."
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
This plumping, hydrating cream delivers hydration for up to 72 hours, according to the brand. It's a super light formula that feels weightless on the skin and absorbs quickly.
A fan of the moisturizer reviewed, "I absolutely love this moisturizer. I think I'm on my 4th jar of it. Totally addicted. I always get excited when I get home from work so I can wash my face and use this moisturizer. It makes my face feel so clean, smooth, and hydrated, but not greasy."
L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum
If you feel like your skin is looking dull and lackluster, you may need to focus on your beauty sleep. Put this on before bed to address fine lines, tired-looking skin, and uneven texture. This product will make your skin look luminous, plump, and firm, according to the brand.
A shopper said, "IT REALLY DOES WORK. I was skeptical of this product, since it made such a bold claims about a visible difference after one time. Let's just say the skepticism has been put to rest. here's what sealed the deal, I had a HUGE zit on the side of my face (post shave, hairy guy) I took a photo in the mirror before and after and the zit was practically gone save for some redness. I also noticed this serum toned out the splotchiness in my skin, being a ginger anything that helps with surface redness is always a plus. I can't recommend this product enough. definitely will being buying the matching cream!"
Another raved, "The oil-in-gel consistency absorbs easily, leaving my skin well-hydrated without being sticky or tacky. L'0ccitane is one of my favorite beauty companies so when I received a sample of this product I couldn't wait to try it. And after using it I couldn't wait to purchase it!!! If you have normal to dry skin types, I highly recommend Immortalle Reset. Your thirsty skin will thank you."
Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser
Ditch the makeup wipes and harsh scrubs for this makeup remover.
A shopper raved, "Love love love! I have never had a makeup remover that could take off a deep coloured lipstick so well! This also leaves my skin super soft, zero complaints after using it for a week!"
Another reviewed, "I love this melting cleanser. I was hesitant about ordering this but i'm glad i did! A little goes a long way. I also love that it doesn't irritate my skin or eyes or creates breakouts. I use makeup every day and this cleanser is such a crucial step in my night regimine."
Kylie Skin Clarifying Cleansing Gel
If you're concerned about oily skin, clogged pores, and acne, give this cleanser a try. According to the brand, this clarifying cleanser "works overtime to help unclog pores and remove impurities, excess oil, and makeup without stripping or drying after usage."
A shopper echoed those sentiments, reviewing, "Best cleanser I've ever used. Make my skin feel CLEAN! My complexion is already looking better and I JUST started using the clarifying routine."
Another gushed, "The best face cleanser I have ever used! The best face cleanser !!!!!!! My skin feels so clean when done."
Ulta Love Your Skin Sale
Week 1 Skincare Deals
January 1
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Peptide Eye Cream, $20
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Wrinkle-Reducing Daily Retinol Serum-in-Cream, $35
- IT Cosmetics Hello Results Baby-Smooth Glycolic Acid Peel + Caring Oil, $30
- Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, $20
- Nuface Fix Line Smoothing Device, $80
- StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks, $41-$70
January 2
- Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides, $8
- Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, $17
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream, $28
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Cream, $34
- Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Rich Cream, $34
- Tarte Knockout Daily Exfoliating Cleanser, $12
- Tarte Knockout Tingling Treatment Toner With 10% Acid Complex, $20
- Tarte Knockout Texture & Pore Refining Pads, $18
- Tarte Knockout Brightening Gel Moisturizer, $20
- Tarte Knockout 10% Acid Complex Serum, $20
- Proactiv 3-Step Acne Treatment System, $18
January 3
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum, $40
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer, $35
- Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Lifting Neck Cream, $30
- Truly Unicorn Fruit Body Butter, $12
- Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel, $36
- Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment, $14
January 4
- MAËLYS Cosmetics B-Tight Lift & Firm Booty Mask, $25
- Patchology FlashPatch Rejuvenating Eye Gels, $25
- ZitSticka GOO GETTER Surface Zit Hydrocolloid Patch, $8
- Kinship Supermello Hyaluronic Gel Cream Moisturizer, $13
- PÜR Get A Lift Firming Facial Cream, $20
- PÜR 4-in-1 Cloud Cream Gel-to-Water Hydrating Essence Moisturizer, $19
- Michael Todd Beauty Soniclear Petite Patented Antimicrobial Facial Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush, $60
January 5
- Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, $32
- L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream, $15
- GLAMGLOW GLOWSTARTER Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, $25
January 6
- Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream, $33
- First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads, $18
- boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil, $19
- boscia Purifying Cleansing Gel, $16
- Erborian CC Crème, $23
- Erborian CC Red Correct, $23
January 7
- Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer, $14
- BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set, $100
- COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, $13
- Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream, $18
- Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm, $18
Week 2 Skincare Deals
January 8
- Lancôme Advanced Génifique Wrinkle & Dark Circle Eye Cream, $35
- Philosophy Hope In A Jar Water Cream Hyaluronic Glow Moisturizer, $21
- TAN-LUXE THE FACE- Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $25
- TAN-LUXE THE BODY- Illuminating Self-Tan Drops, $30
- Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve, $16
- ULTA Beauty Collection Rose Quartz Facial Roller, $10
- ULTA Beauty Collection Advanced Cleansing Rotating Facial Cleansing Brush, $13
- ULTA Beauty Collection Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $22
- ULTA Beauty Collection Cold Therapy Stainless Steel Face Roller, $10
January 9
- StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream PLUS, $30-$48
- Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil, $20
- Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads, $17
- IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup 3-in-1 Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, $21
January 10
- Exuviance AGE REVERSE + Rebuild-5 Firming & Moisturizing Face Cream, $48
- Fur Oil, $26
- Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream SPF 50+, $20
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum, $17
- Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin B3 Face Serum for Dark Spots & Wrinkles, $20
- Vichy LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector, $19
January 11
- Meaningful Beauty Youth Activating Melon Serum, $38
- Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra, $42
- Elizabeth Arden Hyaluronic Acid Ceramide Capsules Hydra-Plumping Serum, $27-$57
- Urban Skin Rx Pro Strength Resurfacing Vitamin C Cleansing Bar, $16
- Kopari Beauty Tri-Peptide Lip Cloud, $12
January 12
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D/Neck, $68
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer, $35
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ Eye, $55
- Perricone MD Essential Fx Acyl-Glutathione Eyelid Lift Serum, $61
- Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum, $36
- Perricone MD High Potency Classics Nutritive Cleanser, $18
- DIME Eyelash Boost Serum, $24
- LOOPS Variety Loop Face Mask Set, $18
- Youthforia PREGAME SETTING SPRAY Moisturizing Skin Serum, $18
- LOOPS Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask Set, $13
- LOLI Beauty Plum Elixir Organic Revitalizing Face Oil, $34
- WLDKAT Yucca + Lactic Acid Liquid Exfoliator, $13
- Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30 Sunscreen, $9
- UOMA Beauty Trippin Smooth Primer, $15
- First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer, $14
January 13
- Lancôme Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover, $16
- Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, $45
- Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Ceramide Serum, $23
- Tula Secret Solution Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Treatment Toner, $23
January 14
- Kylie Skin Foaming Face Wash, $13
- Kylie Skin Makeup Melting Cleanser, $15
- Kylie Skin Clarifying Cleansing Gel, $13
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer, $27
- Dermalogica Age Smart MultiVitamin Power Firm, $34
- PMD Personal Microderm Pro - Microdermabrasion Tool, $100
- L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Oil-in-Serum, $33
Week 3 Skincare Deals
January 15
- Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum, $27
- OSEA Undaria Algae Body Oil, $26
- Tula Filter Primer Blurring & Moisturizing Primer, $19
- Tula Filter Primer Luminizing & Moisturizing Primer - First Light, $19
- Josie Maran Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream, $21
January 16
- DERMAFLASH LUXE+ Advanced Sonic Dermaplaning + Peach Fuzz Removal, $100
- DERMAFLASH The Essentials 4-Week Sonic Dermaplaning Refill Kit, $15
- StriVectin Line BlurFector Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer, $20
- Origins GinZing Energizing Gel Cream with Caffeine & Niacinamide, $18
January 17
- PEACH & LILY Glass Skin Refining Serum, $20
- Skin Gym Rose Quartz Crystal Sculpty Heart Gua Sha Tool, $16
- PEACH & LILY Pure Peach Retinoic Eye Cream, $22
January 18
- BeautyStat Cosmetics Universal C Skin Refiner, $43
- INDIE LEE CoQ-10 Toner, $18
- SAND & SKY Australian Pink Clay - Porefining Face Mask, $20
- Origins High-Potency Night-A-Mins Resurfacing Cream with Fruit-Derived AHAs, $26
January 19
- Tarte Multipurpose Vegan Maracuja Oil, $24
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, $33
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Naked Cleansing Balm, $33
- ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm, $33
- Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Liquid Gel Cloud Serum, $34
- Jack Black Double Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, $15
- Clinique For Men Face Scrub, $12
- MASON MAN Legendary Grooming Kit, $11
- MASON MAN Essentials Shaving Kit, $10
January 20
- Kopari Beauty Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream, $21
- Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer, $23
- Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Pore Minimizing Primer, $16
- Beekman 1802 Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Brightening Serum, $14
- Beekman 1802 Dream Booster Bakuchiol Better Aging Serum, $14
- Beekman 1802 Smooth Booster Willow Bark Exfoliating Serum, $14
January 21
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 - Dry Combination, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 3 - For Combination Oily Skin, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 4 - For Oily Skin, $10
- Clinique Clarifying Lotion 1 - Very Dry to Dry, $10
- Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion, $9
- Mario Badescu Drying Patch, $9
- Clarins Bright Plus Serum, $42
- Foreo LUNA Mini 3, $90
- Philosophy Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Exfoliating Clay Mask, $19
