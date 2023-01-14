Get a $328 J.Crew Blazer for $43, a $70 Sweater for $10, and More 95% Off MLK Weekend Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If your 2023 motto is "new year, new wardrobe," this weekend is the perfect time to shop because there are some major MLK Weekend Sales— especially at J.Crew. Depending on what you buy, you can save 90% on your purchase.
Get an EXTRA 75% discount on J.Crew last chance sale styles and an EXTRA 60% discount on sale styles when you use the promo code EPIC at checkout. Shoppers can apply that same discount code to save 25% on full-price styles from J.Crew. Snag this $70 one-shoulder sweater for just $10. Get a $328 plaid blazer for only $43. Score a $148 shacket at a $30 price.
There are so many fashionable finds on sale at J.Crew. Here are some of the best deals you can shop this weekend.
J.Crew MLK Weekend Deals
J.Crew High-Rise Crepe Trouser
Buying a pair of black trousers is always a smart investment. This classic style works for any occasion and it's also available in a stunning pastel pink.
J.Crew Classic Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater
You'll never regret buying a J.Crew cardigan. It's a garment that will always be in style and can be worn many different ways. This one is available in a few colors.
J.Crew Alfie Blazer in Gramercy Twill
This camel blazer is just so classically chic. It doesn't get more timeless than this.
J.Crew Zip-Front Cinched Dress in Corduroy
Break the mold with this utility-style corduroy mini dress.
J.Crew Ruffleneck Puff-sleeve Dress in Leopard Print
Go wild over this leopard print mini dress.
J.Crew One-Shoulder Stretch Sweater
There's just something so sophisticated about a one-shoulder sweater, right? This one is available in orange, yellow, and black.
J.Crew Scalloped Lace Mockneck Top
Go bold with one of these mock neck lace tops in bright pink, blue, or lime. Or you can go classic and wear this in black.
J.Crew Devon Blazer in Plaid Italian Stretch Wool
Go for a classic aesthetic with this grey, plaid blazer.
J.Crew Waffle-Knit Shirt-Jacket
This style is half-shirt, half-jacket, and all cute. This red hue adds some vibrance to your wardrobe and you can also get this in ivory too.
J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Four-season Stretch
These straight leg pants are stretchy, stylish, and they work for every occasion. You can also get them in 6 additional colors.
J.Crew Full-Length Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Good Tidings Plaid Wool
This blazer is so popular that it sold out, but these pants are everything. This plaid style is available in standard, petite, and tall sizes.
J.Crew New Quilted Cocoon Puffer Coat
This navy quilted coat is equal parts sophisticated and versatile. This is one of those keep-forever pieces that's always going to be on-trend. There are several colors to choose from.
J.Crew Side-Ruched Dress in Stretch Linen-Viscose
Turn heads in this olive green midi-dress, which is also available in red.
J.Crew Short Lug-Sole Rain Boots
If you're going to wear rain boots, they might as well be cute, right? Ditch your boring, worn out pair for these olive green boots. They also come in black.
J.Crew Eloise Sweater-Blazer
This combines everything you love about a blazer and a sweater for a unique, yet versatile piece. It comes in six colors.
