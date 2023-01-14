Gabriella Brooks’ Birthday Post for Liam Hemsworth Is Catching Fire

Watch : Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks

Gabriella Brooks is celebrating boyfriend Liam Hemsworth's 33rd birthday like a true victor.

The model posted a snapshot of the Hunger Games alum to her Instagram Story on Jan. 13, showing Liam taking a dip in the ocean as he flashes the camera a smile.

Per People, Gabriella captioned the photo, "It's Liam day," with a smiley face.

The photo comes one day after the release of Miley Cyrus' breakup song "Flowers" that seems to reference Liam four years after their split.

Liam and Gabriella, 26, first sparked romance rumors in December 2019 when he was photographed introducing her to his parents, Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth, in Australia. An insider told E! News at the time that the meeting "seemed like a happy, family environment."

More than a year later, they made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021—though the two of them had been spotted kissing oceanside several times before.