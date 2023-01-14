Gabriella Brooks’ Birthday Post for Liam Hemsworth Is Catching Fire

Gabriella Brooks posted an oceanside tribute to boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, whose she's been romantically linked to for more than three years.

Gabriella Brooks is celebrating boyfriend Liam Hemsworth's 33rd birthday like a true victor.

The model posted a snapshot of the Hunger Games alum to her Instagram Story on Jan. 13, showing Liam taking a dip in the ocean as he flashes the camera a smile.

Per People, Gabriella captioned the photo, "It's Liam day," with a smiley face.

The photo comes one day after the release of Miley Cyrus' breakup song "Flowers" that seems to reference Liam four years after their split.

Liam and Gabriella, 26, first sparked romance rumors in December 2019 when he was photographed introducing her to his parents, Craig Hemsworth and Leonie Hemsworth, in Australia. An insider told E! News at the time that the meeting "seemed like a happy, family environment."

More than a year later, they made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021—though the two of them had been spotted kissing oceanside several times before.

A second source close to Liam told E! News in January 2021 that his relationship with Gabriella is "low key," adding that "they like the same things and have the same lifestyle."

"It's not a rollercoaster of highs and lows," the second source said. "Gabriella is very laid back and even keeled. The family very much approves and likes having her around."

Keep scrolling to see more of Liam's best photos in honor of his 33rd birthday.

Puppy Love

There's something about a man who loves his dog that just makes us go weak in the knees. 

Beach Boy

Nobody walks in LA, but they do surf...and we're not mad about it.

Dapper Dude

Just a quick car selfie to make you smile. You're welcome.

Sexy Sax

Find yourself a man that can play an instrument. Just do it!

Like What You See?

Any movie that has Liam Hemsworth taking off his shirt is a movie we want to see.

Baby Blues

Who needs Tiffany & Co.'s blue boxes when you can have Hemsworth's baby blue eyes to look at?

Hello, Handsome

We like to pretend that the Aussie actor is waving to us in this snap and not to the audience at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Man's Best Friend

Come on, could Hemsworth be any cuter posing with his pooch? We don't think so.

Ocean Boy

Born in Australia and residing in California, Hemsworth makes it clear that he can't be far from the ocean, which means frequent shirtless snaps from the sea for his adoring fans.

Double Trouble

Just look at these two, they are both total dreamboats.

On the Go

We will be the Australian actor's travel buddy any day.

Wetsuit or Bust

Who knew a full body suit could be so hot?

Merman

Look, it's a merman in his natural habitat!

Steamy

Well, hello there abs!

Hemsworth Hunks

What's cuter than one Hemsworth? All three Hemsworth men together in one place, duh.

Suit Up

The Hunger Games star suited up for the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar party and he's never looked hotter.

New Year's Stud

Hemsworth channeled his inner '70s stud one New Year's Eve party and we're not worthy of his suave style.

Vest Dressed

The 29-year-old actor showed off his style with this vest and slacks combo on a red carpet and we're major fans of the whole look.

Surf's Up

Even if you don't surf you have to admit that surfers are hot. Case and point: Liam Hemsworth.

Rugby Rules

While filming The Dressmaker, Hemsworth got down and dirty on the rugby field and made us want to be on his team ASAP.

All Gassed Up

Get yourself a man who looks this good pumping gas. Then, make that man pump your gas. It's a win-win.

Beanie Babe

Hemsworth has always been a babe...even while rocking a light blue beanie.

