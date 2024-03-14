These Top-Rated Teeth Whitening Products Will Make You Smile Nonstop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's always a good time to jump into some self-care. If you're looking for more reasons to smile, why not shop for some teeth whitening products? No more feeling self-conscious about your teeth. If you want a dazzling, stain-free grin, there's no need to make an expensive appointment with a professional. There are so many affordable products that you can use at home.

If you want white strips, the Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects have been a personal favorite of mine for years. Or you can whiten your teeth while you sleep with this overnight option. Take a cue from someone whose smile always shines and try this whitening pen from Kendall Jenner's collaboration with Moon. If you have 10 minutes, you can use an LED light to brighten your smile. And, of course, you can't go wrong with a whitening toothpaste.

There are so many effective, easy-to-use, top-rated products that shopping may be a bit overwhelming. Let's break down the best choices for your needs.