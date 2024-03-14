These Top-Rated Teeth Whitening Products Will Make You Smile Nonstop

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's always a good time to jump into some self-care. If you're looking for more reasons to smile, why not shop for some teeth whitening products? No more feeling self-conscious about your teeth. If you want a dazzling, stain-free grin, there's no need to make an expensive appointment with a professional. There are so many affordable products that you can use at home.
If you want white strips, the Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects have been a personal favorite of mine for years. Or you can whiten your teeth while you sleep with this overnight option. Take a cue from someone whose smile always shines and try this whitening pen from Kendall Jenner's collaboration with Moon. If you have 10 minutes, you can use an LED light to brighten your smile. And, of course, you can't go wrong with a whitening toothpaste.
There are so many effective, easy-to-use, top-rated products that shopping may be a bit overwhelming. Let's break down the best choices for your needs.
Whitestrips for Whiter Teeth
Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips (22 Count Pack)
These are a reliable go-to. The brand claims that your teeth will be 20 levels whiter in just 22 days and these strips can remover more than 20 years of stains.
This product has 64,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I have gone through several teeth whitening kits and brands that have not done the trick. This kit worked so well. I noticed a difference after about 4 days."
Whitening Mouthwash for Whiter Teeth
Crest Pro-Health Advanced Mouthwash
Freshen your breath and whiten your smile with this incredibly affordable alcohol-free mouthwash. The brand claims that this rinse strengthens enamel, prevents cavities, and kills bad breath germs. I like this because it doesn't burn when I use it. It's just a nice, refreshing feeling without an irritation.
This rinse has 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper insisting, "YOU NEED THIS. This is the best product out there if you want whiter teeth. I've tried everything and this is the one. Literally rinse your mouth for like thirty seconds and you will see a difference."
Whitening Toothpaste for Whiter Teeth
Crest 3D White Toothpaste, 4-Pack
I started to see a difference after using this toothpaste just one time. It gets rid of stains and prevents future stains. This four-pack has 74,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I can't believe after about two weeks of brushing 3x's a day they are now white. My teeth were looking dinghy from being a tea drinker but I have a beautiful white smile again!"
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Toothpaste
If you're looking for a whitening toothpaste, but you have super sensitive teeth, check this one out. It's non-toxic, fluoride-free, alcohol-free, SLS free, and it's free of artificial colors.
It has 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper reviewing, "I am pleasantly surprised not only how well it works but also how quickly it works. I have sensitive teeth so I was a bit nervous but I haven't had any issues."
Teeth Whitening Pen for Whiter Teeth
MOON Teeth Whitening Pen Elixir III by Kendall Jenner
This is from Kendall Jenner's Moon collab. Keep this with you, so you can whiten your teeth at any time and make a dazzling impression. The brand reports that you can "take your look to a new level within just 30 seconds of that first use." An Amazon customer raved, "Quick to dry and instant results. I didn't have to wait more than 30 seconds to see that my smile was Whiter than it was before applying the Moon gel. I can keep it in my lunch bag, purse and pretty much carry it with me in my pocket if I needed to."
You should also check out their Teeth Whitening Kit with LED light and Dissolving Whitening Strips (both of which I've used and seen results, and I'm a huge coffee drinker).
Overnight Treatment for Whiter Teeth
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, 35 Nightly Treatments
You can remove 15 years of stains in just one week when you use this product. Just brush it on your teeth before bed, go to bed, and wake up to a brighter smile. This is also great for sensitive teeth and gums, according to the brand.
Plus, this overnight whitening pen has 22,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This product hands down best bang for your buck for whiten your teeth. Forget the gels this is the real deal," and another adding, "Better than in dentist office whitening."
Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light for Whiter Teeth
MySmile Teeth Whitening Kit with LED Light
If you have 10 minutes, you can make a major difference with this set. Use this to remove stains and brighten your smile. Put on the gel, turn on the LED light, and it do its thing. You can have 10 shades whiter teeth in just 7 days, according to the brand.
This bundle has 10,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This did a better job than the actual dental grade whitening I used over 10 years ago as a teen- believe it or not, this product removed braces stains that lasted ALL that time!" and another adds, "I definitely see a difference after my first use."
—Originally published January 14, 2023, 6:00 a.m. PT