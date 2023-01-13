See Miss Universe 2023 Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos

Watch : Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire.

It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe 2023, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.

Last year, viewers saw Harnzaaz Sandhu from India walk away victorious in the 2021 competition. For this year's 71st annual organization, Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins have been tapped in to host the Miss Universe pageant live from The Big Easy.

Although which lucky lady will take home the title is still up in the air, the pageant's swimsuit and evening gown competitions are chock full of gorgeous contenders that are already winners in our book.

The official 2023 Miss Universe competition will stream exclusively on the Roku Channel at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on Jan. 14.