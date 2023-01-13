See Miss Universe 2022 Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos

Take a look at the Miss Universe 2022 contestants during the evening gown and swimwear competition, ahead of the show on Jan. 14 at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

By Daisy Maldonado Jan 13, 2023 11:46 PMTags
CelebritiesBeauty Pageants
Watch: Marc Anthony Engaged to Miss Universe Contestant Nadia Ferreira

From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire.

It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe 2022, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.

Last year, viewers saw Harnzaaz Sandhu from India walk away victorious in the 2021 competition. For this year's 71st annual organization, Olivia Culpo and Jeannie Mai Jenkins have been tapped in to host the Miss Universe pageant live from The Big Easy.

Although which lucky lady will take home the title is still up in the air, the pageant's swimsuit and evening gown competitions are chock full of gorgeous contenders that are already winners in our book.

The official 2023 Miss Universe competition will stream exclusively on the Roku Channel at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. on Jan. 14. Until then, take a look at some of the stunning photos from the swimsuit and evening gown competitions below.

 

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Albania

Deta Kokomani

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Angola

Swelia Da Silva Antonio

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Argentina

Barbara Cabrera

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Armenia

Kristina Ayanian

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Aruba

Kiara Arends

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Australia

Monique Riley

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bahrain

Evlin Abdulla Khalifa

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Belgium

Chayenne Van Aarle

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Belize

Ashley Lightburn

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bhutan

Tashi Choden

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bolivia

Camila Sanabria

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Brazil

Mia Mamede

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
British Virgin Islands

Lia Claxton

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bulgaria

Kristina Plamenova

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Cambodia

Manita Hang

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Cameroon

Monalisa Mouketey

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Canada

Amelia Tu

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Cayman Islands

Chloe Powery-Doxey

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Chile

Sofia Depassier

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
China

Sichen Jiang

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Colombia

Maria Fernanda Aristizabal

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Costa Rica

Fernanda Rodriguez Avila

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Croatia

Arijana Podgajsk

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Curaco

Gabriela Dos Santos

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Czech Republic

Sara Mikulenkova

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Dominican Republic

Andreina Martinez Founier

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Ecuador

Nayelhi Gonzalez

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
El Salvador

Alejandra Guajardo

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Equatorial Guinea

Alba Isabel Obama Moliko

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Finland

Petra Hamalainen

photos
View More Photos From Miss Universe 2022 Swimsuit Competition
BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Albania

Deta Kokomani

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Angola

Swelia Da Silva Antonio

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Argentina

Barbara Cabrera

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Armenia

Kristina Ayanian

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Aruba

Kiara Arends

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Australia

Monique Riley

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bahrain

Evlin Abdulla Khalifa

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Belgium

Chayenne Van Aarle

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Belize

Ashley Lightburn

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bhutan

Tashi Choden

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bolivia

Camila Sanabria

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Brazil

Mia Mamede

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
British Virgin Islands

Lia Claxton

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Bulgaria

Kristina Plamenova

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Cambodia

Manita Hang

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Cameroon

Monalisa Mouketey

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Canada

Amelia Tu

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Cayman Islands

Chloe Powery-Doxey

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Chile

Sofia Depassier

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
China

Sichen Jiang

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Colombia

Maria Fernanda Aristizabal

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Costa Rica

Fernanda Rodriguez Avila

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Croatia

Arijana Podgajsk

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Curaco

Gabriela Dos Santos

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Czech Republic

Sara Mikulenkova

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Dominican Republic

Andreina Martinez Founier

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Ecuador

Nayelhi Gonzalez

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
El Salvador

Alejandra Guajardo

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Equatorial Guinea

Alba Isabel Obama Moliko

BENJAMIN ASKINAS
Finland

Petra Hamalainen

photos
View More Photos From Miss Universe 2022 Evening Gown Competition

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Kanye West's Alleged Wedding

2

Lisa Rinna Tells All in First Interview Since RHOBH Exit

3

Boy Meets World's Ben Savage Is Engaged to Tessa Angermeier

4

Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Elvis

5

The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3