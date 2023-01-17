Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Trailer Dives Deep Into a Notorious True Crime Fascination

The twisted tale of the Murdaugh family is something out of a Southern gothic novel.
In this exclusive look at Netflix's Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, premiering Feb. 22, those most closely involved attempt to make sense of the years of dishonesty, misdeeds and misfortune that followed around a powerful family—and forever changed a small town in the process.
"The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina's most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy," the streamer teases. "When Paul Murdaugh—the alleged driver of the boat—and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light."
As one voice says in the trailer, "For over a century, the Murdaughs were law and order here in the 14th Circuit."
The three-part series will feature interviews with some of those close to the multiple Murdaugh cases, some of whom are speaking for the first time, including Paul's longtime girlfriend Morgan Doughty, Mallory's childhood friends Miley Altman and Connor Cook and Mallory's boyfriend Anthony Cook.
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal will also address the mysterious deaths of longtime Murdaugh housekeeper Gloria Satterfield, who died in a strange fall at the family home in 2018, and Stephen Smith, who was found dead in the middle of a South Carolina road in 2015.
In July, Alex Murdaugh was indicted on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.
The Grand Jury handed down indictments alleging that Alex possessed both a rifle—which authorities believe he used to kill his wife Maggie—as well as a shotgun, which they believe he used to kill his youngest son Paul.
In a statement to E! News after the ruling, Alex's attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin said, "Alex wants his family, friends and everyone to know that he did not have anything to do with the murders of Maggie and Paul. He loved them more than anything in the world."
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal premieres Feb. 22 on Netflix.