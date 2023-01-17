Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Trailer Dives Deep Into a Notorious True Crime Fascination

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

The twisted tale of the Murdaugh family is something out of a Southern gothic novel.

In this exclusive look at Netflix's Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, premiering Feb. 22, those most closely involved attempt to make sense of the years of dishonesty, misdeeds and misfortune that followed around a powerful family—and forever changed a small town in the process.

"The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina's most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy," the streamer teases. "When Paul Murdaugh—the alleged driver of the boat—and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light."

As one voice says in the trailer, "For over a century, the Murdaughs were law and order here in the 14th Circuit."

The three-part series will feature interviews with some of those close to the multiple Murdaugh cases, some of whom are speaking for the first time, including Paul's longtime girlfriend Morgan Doughty, Mallory's childhood friends Miley Altman and Connor Cook and Mallory's boyfriend Anthony Cook.