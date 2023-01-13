Amanda Kloots Mourns the Death of Nick Cordero’s Mom Lesley

Watch : Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death

Amanda Kloots is mourning the loss of her mother-in-law.

The Talk host took to Instagram to honor her late husband Nick Cordero's mother Lesley, who recently passed away. The sad news comes about two years after the Broadway actor died at 41 from complications caused by COVID-19, which he contracted in July 2020.

"My heart is broken today," Amanda wrote Jan. 13 on Instagram alongside a slew of snapshots of Lesley throughout the years. "Lesley and I got very close when Nick got sick. We were soldiers going to battle every day, fighting for the man we loved. We traded hours at the hospital and comforted each others tears at night. She was a powerhouse, a woman of great strength and great advice. She was a huge help to me as a fellow widow, understanding how to navigate this new life."

Amanda—who shares son Elvis, 3, with Nick—continued her post praising her former mother-in-law for being such a hands-on mom, shedding some insight into Lesley and Nick's close bond.