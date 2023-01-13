Amanda Kloots Mourns the Death of Nick Cordero’s Mom Lesley

Amanda Kloots is mourning the loss of her mother-in-law.
The Talk host took to Instagram to honor her late husband Nick Cordero's mother Lesley, who recently passed away. The sad news comes about two years after the Broadway actor died at 41 from complications caused by COVID-19, which he contracted in July 2020.
"My heart is broken today," Amanda wrote Jan. 13 on Instagram alongside a slew of snapshots of Lesley throughout the years. "Lesley and I got very close when Nick got sick. We were soldiers going to battle every day, fighting for the man we loved. We traded hours at the hospital and comforted each others tears at night. She was a powerhouse, a woman of great strength and great advice. She was a huge help to me as a fellow widow, understanding how to navigate this new life."
Amanda—who shares son Elvis, 3, with Nick—continued her post praising her former mother-in-law for being such a hands-on mom, shedding some insight into Lesley and Nick's close bond.
"He talked to her pretty much every day. He called her 'momsie,'" the Dancing With the Stars alum continued. "Their relationship was one of the first things that I loved about Nick. I admired their honesty, their friendship, and their incredible bond. Nick always encouraged Lesley's passion to be an artist. After losing her husband and Nick she dove into her art and started a business selling her paintings all over the world."
And after experiencing the death of her husband, who she married in 2017, Amanda expressed the difficulty she's had coming to terms with Lesley's passing.
"This one is hard for me," she said. "I don't know how to make sense of it, there actually isn't a way. It is not fair. This is when I absolutely hate death, loss and grief. My heart goes out to the Cordero family, literally the strongest family I know. I'm honored to know them, love them, and call them my brother and sister."
Sharing her hopes that the late matriarch is now reunited with Nick and her late husband Eduardo, Amanda concluded her post.
⠀
"I will miss you tremendously," she wrote. "Thank you for loving me, taking me in as your daughter. Thank you for loving Elvis and being the best grandma. Rest in peace mom. I'll love you forever."
Her cause of death has not been shared.