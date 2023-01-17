Exclusive

Below Deck Adventure Preview: You Won't Believe What Causes This Fight Between Jess and Faye

Below Deck Adventure's Chef Jessica Condy and Chief Stew Faye Clarke get into a fight in the kitchen in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Jan. 17 episode. See why.

By Paige Strout Jan 17, 2023 3:00 PMTags
TVReality TVExclusivesBravoCelebritiesBelow DeckEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: Heather Gay Spills Secrets of Her Below Deck Adventure Voyage

Sometimes things don't always go according to plan.

A change in the day's charter guest menu sparks a fight over food (or should we say a food fight?) between Chef Jessica Condy and Chief Stew Faye Clarke in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at Below Deck Adventure's Jan. 17 episode.

After serving the guests some seafood snacks, Jess proposes the idea of whipping them up some flatbread pizzas, which they love. The only person not on board with it is Faye, as it conflicts with their initial plans of serving the guests a snack once they're back on the boat from a day trip.

"And then, for the picnic?" Faye asks Jessica, to which the chef dryly responds, "I'm not gonna f--k around with the snack. It's a silly idea."

Jessica's answer only leaves Faye with more questions than answers, as she tells her, "I thought that's what we just discussed."

"That's what we just discussed but I flow, naturally," says Jessica. "And the natural flow is I feel like they're hungry, they want something now, so I'm gonna make them some nice pizzas. It's gonna be wonderful."

photos
Below Deck Adventure: Meet the Cast

Afraid she'll look bad when the guests receive no food upon returning from their trip, Faye encourages Jessica to "just do as what we planned and stop changing the plan."

But for Jessica, the switch-up is her crew member's problem, not hers. "No, you've got to be a bit more flexible," she tells Faye at the end of the clip. "It's called yachting, babe."

Looks like fans will have to tune in to see how the two resolve their food fight.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Why Channing Tatum Calls Breakup From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"

2

Captain Sandy Just Fired One Below Deck Season 10 Crew Member

3

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Details of Public Memorial Service

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Why Channing Tatum Calls Breakup From Jenna Dewan "Terrifying"

2

Captain Sandy Just Fired One Below Deck Season 10 Crew Member

3

Lisa Marie Presley's Family Shares Details of Public Memorial Service

4

Jeremy Renner Reveals He’s Home From the Hospital After Scary Accident

5

See Kylie Jenner's Response to Sister Kim Kardashian’s Insta Request