From Elvis to Lisa Marie Presley, Inside the Shocking Pileup of Tragedy in One Iconic Family

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried Alongside Son Benjamin Keough

"Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis / That's where my family's buried and gone / Last time I was there I noticed a space left / Next to them there in Memphis in the damn back lawn."

So Lisa Marie Presley sang on "Lights Out," the lead single off her 2003 debut album To Whom It May Concern, a smoldering dirge for the larger-than-life legacy she inherited at 9 years old when Elvis Presley died—and a vivid nod to Graceland, her father's beloved estate turned tourist shrine and increasingly populated mausoleum.

"A lot of the funerals were all in this room," Lisa Marie told Yahoo Music during a 2013 interview at Graceland, referring to the mansion's Peacock Room. "So I think of those things. My grandfather and my father, they were right in here."

And as she eerily alluded to in song, Lisa Marie's childhood home will also be her final resting place after her sudden death Jan. 12 at the age of 54.