Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors With Intimate Photos

Watch : Kelsea Ballerini & Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors

Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023.

All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles Jan. 9.

In an Instagram post from Jan. 13, Chase shared a "lil recap" of the past couple of weeks including a football game where he was seen snuggling with Kelsea in the stands. "Go vols," she wrote in the comment section before leaving a see-no-evil monkey emoji.

In addition, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers CEO Todd Graves shared a photo on Twitter with Kelsea and Chase enjoying the game arm-in-arm, alongside a few more familiar faces including Dylan Sprouse, Noah Beck, YG and more.

As soon as the photos surfaced, fans began searching for more clues to see if this pair is just friends or something more. As it turns out, Chase and Kelsea appear to both follow each other on Instagram.