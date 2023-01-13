Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors With Intimate Photos

Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023.
All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles Jan. 9.
In an Instagram post from Jan. 13, Chase shared a "lil recap" of the past couple of weeks including a football game where he was seen snuggling with Kelsea in the stands. "Go vols," she wrote in the comment section before leaving a see-no-evil monkey emoji.
In addition, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers CEO Todd Graves shared a photo on Twitter with Kelsea and Chase enjoying the game arm-in-arm, alongside a few more familiar faces including Dylan Sprouse, Noah Beck, YG and more.
As soon as the photos surfaced, fans began searching for more clues to see if this pair is just friends or something more. As it turns out, Chase and Kelsea appear to both follow each other on Instagram.
E! News has also reached out to Chase and Kelsea's reps for comment and hasn't hard back.
Back in August 2022, Kelsea announced she and husband Morgan Evans were breaking up after five years of marriage.
"Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the country star wrote in her Instagram Story Aug. 29. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."
"This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end," Kelsea added. "It's hard to find the words here...but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons."
Since then, the "Yeah, Boy" singer has put her focus into work with the release of her fourth studio album, Subject to Change, as well as her Heartfirst tour.
As for Chase, he was last linked to Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline before they broke things off in November 2021. At the end of 2022, the actor was optimistic for a good year.
"Things have happened in December," he wrote on Instagram. "Mostly snow, injuries and milo. Be safe this new years pls?"