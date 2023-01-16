Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : 2022 Critics' Choice Awards: MUST-SEE Red Carpet Moments!

And we have the winners.

The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, hosted by Chelsea Handler at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honored the past year's biggest TV and movies, actors and crew, who were all chosen by the Critics' Choice Association.

Going into the night, Everything Everywhere All at Once was the most nominated film with 14—including best picture and acting nods for its entire principle cast—ultimately walking away with five wins.

Also among the most nominated films was Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans, which was in the running for 11, such as Best Picture, Best Director, with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano among those picking up acting nominations.

And we can't forget one of the most competitive categories of the night, the original songs in film, which had three superstars in the running: Rihanna for her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift for her melodic tune, "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lady Gaga with "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

And, of course, actor Jeff Bridges was also honored for his longstanding career as the recipient of the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.

Scroll on to see the full list of winners.