Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

And we have the winners.
The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, hosted by Chelsea Handler at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honored the past year's biggest TV and movies, actors and crew, who were all chosen by the Critics' Choice Association.
Going into the night, Everything Everywhere All at Once was the most nominated film with 14—including best picture and acting nods for its entire principle cast—ultimately walking away with five wins.
Also among the most nominated films was Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans, which was in the running for 11, such as Best Picture, Best Director, with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano among those picking up acting nominations.
And we can't forget one of the most competitive categories of the night, the original songs in film, which had three superstars in the running: Rihanna for her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift for her melodic tune, "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lady Gaga with "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.
And, of course, actor Jeff Bridges was also honored for his longstanding career as the recipient of the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.
Scroll on to see the full list of winners.
BEST PICTURE
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
Winner: Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler– Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh– Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST DIRECTOR
James Cameron– Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
WINNER: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S.S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Todd Field – Tár
WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
WINNER: Sarah Polley – Women Talking
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
WINNER: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren – Babylon
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
WINNER: Babylon
BEST EDITING
Babylon
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Tár
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Woman King
Babylon
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST COMEDY
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
WINNER: RRR
BEST SONG
"Carolina" – Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" – Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" – RRR
"New Body Rhumba" – White Noise
BEST SCORE
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Andor
Bad Sisters
WINNER: Better Call Saul
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Diego Luna - Andor
WINNER: Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Antony Starr - The Boys
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Laura Linney - Ozark
Mandy Moore - This Is Us
Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone
WINNER: Zendaya - Euphoria
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Andre Braugher - The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson - Evil
WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
John Lithgow -The Old Man
Matt Smith - House of the Dragon
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Milly Alcock - House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett - Better Call Saul
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Julia Garner - Ozark
Audra McDonald - The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
BEST COMEDY SERIES
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader -Barry
Keegan-Michael Key - Reboot
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs
WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts
Leslie Jordan - Call Me Kat
James Marsden - Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti - Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Henry Winkler - Barry
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden - Uncoupled
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts - Young Sheldon
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
BEST LIMITED SERIES
WINNER: The Dropout
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ben Foster - The Survivor
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw - This is Going to Hurt
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder – Prey
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Matthew Goode - The Offer
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Shea Whigham - Gaslit
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin - Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey - Candy
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Juno Temple - The Offer
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
WINNER - Pachinko
Tehran
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
WINNER: Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone
BEST TALK SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Fortune Feimster - Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael - Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster - Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser - Good Clean Filth
WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early