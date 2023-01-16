Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

The 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards honored the work of Jeff Bridges, Austin Butler, Viola Davis, Margot Robbie and many more stars. So, who left the building a winner? Keep scrolling to find out.

By Alexandra Bellusci Jan 16, 2023 4:34 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsNBCCelebritiesNBCUCritics' Choice Awards
Watch: 2022 Critics' Choice Awards: MUST-SEE Red Carpet Moments!

And we have the winners.

The 2023 Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 15, hosted by Chelsea Handler at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, honored the past year's biggest TV and movies, actors and crew, who were all chosen by the Critics' Choice Association.

Going into the night, Everything Everywhere All at Once was the most nominated film with 14—including best picture and acting nods for its entire principle cast—ultimately walking away with five wins.

Also among the most nominated films was Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama The Fabelmans, which was in the running for 11, such as Best Picture, Best Director, with Michelle Williams and Paul Dano among those picking up acting nominations.

And we can't forget one of the most competitive categories of the night, the original songs in film, which had three superstars in the running: Rihanna for her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Taylor Swift for her melodic tune, "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing and Lady Gaga with "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.  

And, of course, actor Jeff Bridges was also honored for his longstanding career as the recipient of the Critics Choice Lifetime Achievement Award.

Scroll on to see the full list of winners. 

photos
2022 Critics Choice Awards Red Carpet

BEST PICTURE

Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis
Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living

BEST ACTRESS

Winner: Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler Till
Margot Robbie – Babylon
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh– Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR 

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Trending Stories

1

Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Austin Butler Steps Out on Red Carpet After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

3

Prince Harry Says Family Would “Never Forgive” Him If He Revealed More

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS 

Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST DIRECTOR

James Cameron– Avatar: The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle – Babylon
Todd Field – Tár
Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
WINNER: Daniel Scheinert, Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley – Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
S.S. Rajamouli – RRR
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Todd Field – Tár
WINNER: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once 
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

 
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
WINNER: Sarah Polley – Women Talking

 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
WINNER: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
Linus Sandgren – Babylon

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Fabelmans
Avatar: The Way of Water
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
WINNER: Babylon 

BEST EDITING

Babylon
Top Gun: Maverick
Avatar: The Way of Water
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
Tár

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Elvis
The Woman King
Babylon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Elvis 
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water 
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun: Maverick

BEST COMEDY

The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
WINNER: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio 
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
WINNER: RRR 

BEST SONG

"Carolina" – Where the Crawdads Sing
"Ciao Papa" – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
"Hold My Hand" – Top Gun: Maverick
"Lift Me Up" – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" – RRR 
"New Body Rhumba" – White Noise

 

BEST SCORE

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino – The Batman
WINNER: Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár 
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
John Williams – The Fabelmans

 

Monica Schipper/WireImage

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Andor
Bad Sisters
WINNER: Better Call Saul
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Diego Luna - Andor
WINNER: Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Adam Scott - Severance
Antony Starr - The Boys

 
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Laura Linney - Ozark
Mandy Moore - This Is Us
Kelly Reilly - Yellowstone
WINNER: Zendaya - Euphoria

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andre Braugher - The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova - The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Michael Emerson - Evil
WINNER: Giancarlo Esposito - Better Call Saul
John Lithgow -The Old Man
Matt Smith - House of the Dragon

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Milly Alcock - House of the Dragon
Carol Burnett - Better Call Saul
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus 
Julia Garner - Ozark
Audra McDonald - The Good Fight
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

BEST COMEDY SERIES

WINNER: Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Matt Berry - What We Do in the Shadows
Bill Hader -Barry
Keegan-Michael Key - Reboot
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai - Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate - Dead to Me
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Renée Elise Goldsberry - Girls5eva
Devery Jacobs - Reservation Dogs
WINNER: Jean Smart - Hacks

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brandon Scott Jones - Ghosts
Leslie Jordan - Call Me Kat
James Marsden - Dead to Me
Chris Perfetti - Abbott Elementary
Tyler James Williams - Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Henry Winkler - Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis - Reservation Dogs
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Marcia Gay Harden - Uncoupled
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Annie Potts - Young Sheldon
WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

BEST LIMITED SERIES

WINNER: The Dropout 
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Fresh
Prey
Ray Donovan: The Movie
The Survivor
Three Months
WINNER: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story 

 
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ben Foster - The Survivor
Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
Samuel L. Jackson - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
WINNER: Daniel Radcliffe - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
Ben Whishaw - This is Going to Hurt

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Lily James – Pam & Tommy
Amber Midthunder –  Prey
Julia Roberts – Gaslit
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady
WINNER: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett - Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
Matthew Goode - The Offer
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
Ray Liotta - Black Bird
Shea Whigham - Gaslit

 
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback - The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Betty Gilpin - Gaslit
Melanie Lynskey - Candy
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Juno Temple - The Offer

 

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
WINNER - Pachinko
Tehran

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
WINNER: Harley Quinn
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone

BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster - Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael - Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster - Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser - Good Clean Filth
WINNER: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special 
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Critics Choice Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Austin Butler Steps Out on Red Carpet After Lisa Marie Presley's Death

3

Prince Harry Says Family Would “Never Forgive” Him If He Revealed More

4

Selena Gomez Appears to Respond to Body-Shaming Comments

5

Kim Kardashian Shares Son Saint West's Note for the Tooth Fairy