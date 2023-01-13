Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur

Watch : 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments

Storm Reid just made it red carpet official

The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles.

For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered dress with a plunging neckline while Shedeur kept it cool in a black Gucci suit.

While speaking about the 20-year-old college football player, who is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, the Euphoria star couldn't help but gush about Shedeur.

"He's super sweet, super talented," she told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."

While the pair have kept their romance low-key, this isn't the first time Storm has proudly cheered on her athlete boyfriend. Back in September, the actress took to Instagram to share photos of the two during his last team Jackson State's season-opening game in Miami versus Florida A&M.