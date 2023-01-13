That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry

Watch : That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance

It was a reunion decades in the making.

On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.

While the new series shifts the focus to their granddaughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), a few familiar faces manage stop by ol' Point Place, Wisconsin—including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who played Kelso and Jackie, respectively, on That '70s Show.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kurtwood and Debra Jo described what made it so special.

"It was just wonderful," Kurtwood said. "I had seen them, so did Debra Jo, when we did [Netflix's] The Ranch. Mila would come around. So, we had seen them. But to see them on that set and especially exploding the way they do with their characters, that was really something."

Ashton starred on The Ranch, about two brothers helping to run the cattle ranch run by their father, played by Sam Elliott. Both Kurtwood and Debra Jo made multiple guest appearances on the show, which ran for four seasons from 2016 to 2020.