That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry

In an exclusive interview with E! News, That '90s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reveal what it was like reuniting with That '70s Show's Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance

It was a reunion decades in the making. 

On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.

While the new series shifts the focus to their granddaughter Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), a few familiar faces manage stop by ol' Point Place, Wisconsin—including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who played Kelso and Jackie, respectively, on That '70s Show.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Kurtwood and Debra Jo described what made it so special. 

"It was just wonderful," Kurtwood said. "I had seen them, so did Debra Jo, when we did [Netflix's] The Ranch. Mila would come around. So, we had seen them. But to see them on that set and especially exploding the way they do with their characters, that was really something."

Ashton starred on The Ranch, about two brothers helping to run the cattle ranch run by their father, played by Sam Elliott. Both Kurtwood and Debra Jo made multiple guest appearances on the show, which ran for four seasons from 2016 to 2020.

As for Debra Jo's favorite part of getting back together with Ashton and Mila, she said it was a nostalgia trip to watch them fall so seamlessly back into their roles.

"To see them crashing into the kitchen, to see Ashton crashing, you know?" Debra Jo said. "And Mila finding that really obnoxious little Jackie. That was fun."

It's somehow comforting knowing that Jackie hasn't changed after all these years.

Ashton and Mila, of course, are more than just reunited co-stars these days. The couple married in 2015 and share daughter Wyatt, 8, and son Dimitri, 6. 

Getty Images

When asked if she ever thought Ashton and Mila would get married, Debra Jo bluntly responded, "No," but called the couple "the two most beautiful people in the universe."

In addition to Jackie and Kelso appearing on That '90s Show, Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), Donna (Laura Prepon) and Red and Kitty's son Eric (Topher Grace), the father of Leia, will also make guest appearances.

That '90s Show drops Jan. 19 on Netflix.

