Jeff Lewis Shares BTS Details About His WWHL Drama With Bethenny Frankel

Watch : Jeff Lewis Details Aftermath of Bethenny Frankel WWHL Argument

As Bravo fans know, on-screen drama can quickly be amplified offscreen.

That's exactly what Jeff Lewis said happened to him and Bethenny Frankel after they butted heads over her Real Housewives recap podcast ReWives on the Dec. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live. Now, the star is spelling out what really went down on the late-night show.

Noting that he and The Real Housewives of New York City alum "had a great time" on WWHL, Jeff exclusively revealed on the Jan. 12 episode of E! News that it wasn't until the next day that he realized Bethenny was "very unhappy with me."

On WWHL, Jeff asked Bethenny how her podcast was different from other Housewives recap podcasts. She clapped back, noting that unlike Jeff—who parted ways with Bravo following the cancelation of his show Flipping Out—she left RHONY by her own choice.

"When you have your team and they're now, 'Wow, he was really rude,' or, 'He was disrespectful,' or whatever, no," the 52-year-old explained to E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester. "I was having fun, and she was somebody that I thought, 'This is somebody that I could have a good time with.'"