Phineas and Ferb Returning to Disney With 40 All-New Episodes

You can't keep a good platypus down.

Disney has officially made the decision to reinvest in Phineas and Ferb.

The house of mouse announced on Jan. 13 that the fan-favorite animated comedy will be returning for 40 all-new episodes with original creator Dan Povenmire back in charge.

Povenmire, who also voices character Dr. Doofenshmirtz, celebrated the renewal news with a heartfelt statement. "It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb," he shared. "I'm eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation."

The deal is with Disney Branded Television, meaning the new iteration of the cartoon could air anywhere across Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior or Disney XD. Phineas and Ferb has aired 129 episodes across four seasons since its debut in 2007, as well as multiple specials and two films—Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension in 2011 and, more recently, 2020's Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.