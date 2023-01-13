Phineas and Ferb Returning to Disney With 40 All-New Episodes

You can't keep a good platypus down.
Disney has officially made the decision to reinvest in Phineas and Ferb.
The house of mouse announced on Jan. 13 that the fan-favorite animated comedy will be returning for 40 all-new episodes with original creator Dan Povenmire back in charge.
Povenmire, who also voices character Dr. Doofenshmirtz, celebrated the renewal news with a heartfelt statement. "It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb," he shared. "I'm eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation."
The deal is with Disney Branded Television, meaning the new iteration of the cartoon could air anywhere across Disney Channel, Disney+, Disney Junior or Disney XD. Phineas and Ferb has aired 129 episodes across four seasons since its debut in 2007, as well as multiple specials and two films—Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension in 2011 and, more recently, 2020's Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe.
President of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis echoed Povenmire's excitement with her own statement. "Dan is renowned for his ability to create universally beloved stories and characters with both heart and humor," Davis noted. "We couldn't be happier to continue our collaboration with him and bring back the iconic Phineas and Ferb in a big way."
"Dan is a true mastermind, and his brilliant brand of storytelling has always been infused with a kind-spirited and optimistic sense of humor which continues to strike a perfect chord with audiences the world over," Meredith Roberts, who is the executive vice president of animation, added. "On behalf of everyone at Disney Television Animation, we're so pleased to continue our association with Dan and his inspiring creative team—visionary producers, writers, animators, song composers and directors who have entertained and connected with generations of viewers."
Additionally, a live-action development deal with Povenmire and a second season of his series Hamster & Gretel have also been ordered.
Phineas and Ferb stars Vincent Martella, Thomas Sangster, Ashley Tisdale, Maulik Pancholy, Alyson Stoner and Dee Bradley Baker alongside Povenmire. It is not yet clear if original co-creator Jeff "Swampy" Marsh will be returning.