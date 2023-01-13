Riverdale's Final Season Officially Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Riverdale is going back in time for its culminating chapter.

On Jan. 13, The CW announced that the seventh and final season of the supernatural teen drama will premiere March 29—and you might want to put on your best poodle skirt for the occasion.

"Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s," the network teased about season seven. "He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they've ever been anywhere but the 1950s."

While their lives might be "authentic," they're anything but easy.

Season seven finds Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) as "the classic all-American teen," says the network, "coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life-lessons." Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), meanwhile, is "the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life," the network teases, "including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick)."

Elsewhere, Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) is "a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances," The CW teases, and Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is "the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing."