Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Dad Elvis and Son Benjamin

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Buried Alongside Son Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed.

The singer, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, will be buried at Graceland, the King of Rock and Roll's former home in Memphis, Tennessee, a rep for her daughter, Riley Keough confirmed to E! News. Lisa Marie—who was the sole owner of Graceland at the time of her death per Entertainment Tonight—will be buried alongside her father and her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

The star died at age 54 on Jan. 12, after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day due to a possible cardiac arrest.

Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, confirmed her daughter's passing in a heartbreaking statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mom told People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."