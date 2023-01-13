Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Alongside Dad Elvis and Son Benjamin

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place has been revealed.
The singer, who was the only child of Elvis Presley, will be buried at Graceland, the King of Rock and Roll's former home in Memphis, Tennessee, a rep for her daughter, Riley Keough confirmed to E! News. Lisa Marie—who was the sole owner of Graceland at the time of her death per Entertainment Tonight—will be buried alongside her father and her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.
The star died at age 54 on Jan. 12, after being rushed to the hospital earlier in the day due to a possible cardiac arrest.
Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, confirmed her daughter's passing in a heartbreaking statement.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mom told People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."
"We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," the 77-year-old continued. "Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
In addition to Riley, 33, and Benjamin, whom she shared with her first husband Danny Keough, Lisa Marie was also mom to 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, with ex-husband, Michael Lockwood.
Lisa Marie's death occurred due days after her final public outing at the 2023 Golden Globes in support of Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's biopic of her father, who died at age 42 in 1977. During the event—which she attended alongside Priscilla—she praised Austin Butler for his performance as Elvis in the 2022 film.
"He's such a sweetheart—an authentic, true sweetheart," she told Access Hollywood while on the red carpet. "And just as good off-screen as he is on screen."
And during the ceremony itself, when Austin took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture, he took a moment to give a special shoutout to Elvis' family during his acceptance speech.
"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," Austin said. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."