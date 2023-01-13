Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report

Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.
On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
For now, a source at the network told E! News that ABC has not made any decision at this time.
E! News has reached out to Robach and Holmes' team and hasn't received a comment.
In a memo sent to GMA3 staffers on Dec. 12, ABC News president Kim Godwin said the journalists "will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" amid rumors of a relationship.
"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin wrote in the memo obtained by E! News. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."
Robach and Holmes have been away from GMA3 since Dec. 5 after footage surfaced of the pair getting cozy during multiple outings, including at a New York City bar and getaway to Upstate New York, surfaced days earlier.
Shortly after the photos were published online, the co-hosts both deactivated their respective Instagram accounts. Robach—who married actor Andrew Shue in 2010—has since returned to the social media platform.
She also ended the year with Holmes in Miami, where they shared a steamy kiss Dec. 29.
As for Holmes, he filed for divorce from his wife Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares 9-year-old daughter Sabine, after 13 years of marriage in December. In a statement to E! News, Marilee's attorney Stephanie Lehman expressed hope that the divorce can be resolved quickly.
"During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her 9-year-old daughter," she said in a statement obtained by E! News Jan. 4. "To that end T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."