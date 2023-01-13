Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report

Watch : Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes CONFIRM Romance With a Kiss in Miami

Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.

For now, a source at the network told E! News that ABC has not made any decision at this time.

E! News has reached out to Robach and Holmes' team and hasn't received a comment.

In a memo sent to GMA3 staffers on Dec. 12, ABC News president Kim Godwin said the journalists "will remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" amid rumors of a relationship.

"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin wrote in the memo obtained by E! News. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."