Lisa Rinna Holds Nothing Back in First Interview Since RHOBH Exit

Lisa Rinna is spilling all The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tea.
The Bravolebrity dished all about her experience on the Bravo reality series, her relationships with her co-stars and more in her first tell-all interview since announcing her departure from RHOBH after eight seasons on Jan. 5.
As she told Interview Magazine, filming the show's most recent season 12 was not only difficult because of the death of her mother Lois Rinna—who passed away from a stroke in November 2021—but largely because of her Aspen trip drama with Kathy Hilton. As she explained, "The story just didn't get told as two-sidedly as I would've liked."
Recalling Kathy's meltdown—during which Lisa claimed Kathy insulted her sister Kyle Richards and several other cast members—the former soap star said it was "unfortunate" that there weren't cameras around to capture what really happened during the fight.
"In the moment, I didn't think to turn on my voice memos," Lisa revealed. "When somebody's having a nuclear breakdown, you don't think, 'Oh, I should be filming this.' That doesn't come across your mind."
Despite what Lisa called an online "smear campaign" against her following the drama, she said her husband Harry Hamlin helped her make amends with Kathy at the 2022 People's Choice Awards—at which RHOBH was nominated for The Reality Show of 2022.
"Harry said to me, 'You really should just say hi to her and just try to move on from this because it's not going to do either one of you any good,'" the Bravo star recounted. "So at the People's Choice Awards, I saw her. We had already had moments together where we didn't talk and didn't even acknowledge one another. And I said, 'Hi Kathy, how are you? You look great.' And it broke the ice."
Lisa also said she gives Kathy "a lot of credit" for attending the RHOBH season 12 reunion. "She could have run like Lisa Vanderpump did. But she came and she fought," she added. "She's got balls and I respect that she stood up for what she wants people to believe and what she believes in. And I felt good about seeing her and going, 'Hey, we kind of went through the fire together and here we are. We're still standing.'"
Concluding her thoughts on Kathy, she said, "There are great things about Kathy Hilton. As her sister Kim [Richards] said to her, 'Just don't lose your temper on the show.'"
Addressing her RHOBH exit—which she claims she told her co-stars about at the season 12 reunion taping—Lisa stated that "everything Housewives has to go away for a while," which includes spending time apart from some of her castmates. But the experience of starring on the hit series is one Lisa says she is "grateful" for.
"I learned a lot, man," Lisa remarked. "And I can go up against anybody in the f--king world right now. I mean, I never would've had that if I hadn't had this experience. The tools that it gave me as a bad bitch, you can't really cross me."
