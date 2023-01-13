Lisa Rinna Holds Nothing Back in First Interview Since RHOBH Exit

Watch : Andy Cohen REACTS to Lisa Rinna's EXIT From RHOBH

Lisa Rinna is spilling all The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tea.

The Bravolebrity dished all about her experience on the Bravo reality series, her relationships with her co-stars and more in her first tell-all interview since announcing her departure from RHOBH after eight seasons on Jan. 5.

As she told Interview Magazine, filming the show's most recent season 12 was not only difficult because of the death of her mother Lois Rinna—who passed away from a stroke in November 2021—but largely because of her Aspen trip drama with Kathy Hilton. As she explained, "The story just didn't get told as two-sidedly as I would've liked."

Recalling Kathy's meltdown—during which Lisa claimed Kathy insulted her sister Kyle Richards and several other cast members—the former soap star said it was "unfortunate" that there weren't cameras around to capture what really happened during the fight.

"In the moment, I didn't think to turn on my voice memos," Lisa revealed. "When somebody's having a nuclear breakdown, you don't think, 'Oh, I should be filming this.' That doesn't come across your mind."