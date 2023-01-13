Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Offers First Look at New Faces and Same Old Problems

Allow yourself to go back.
Despite surviving the infamous 1996 plane crash that killed many of their friends and teammates, the women of Yellowjackets still haven't been able to let go of their past trauma.
Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis return for season two of their critically acclaimed series on March 24, so to celebrate, Showtime dropped the official teaser trailer two months early on Jan. 13.
In the clip, Lewis' Nat gets face-to-face with the adult Lottie, played by new addition to the cast Simone Kessell.
"We weren't alone out there," Nat shares reluctantly, hinting at more secrets to come. Elsewhere in the teaser, Ricci's Misty remains in a less-than-stellar mental state. "Do not cry about this, Misty," she tells herself, "babies cry."
Elijah Woods' new character can also be seen telling Misty, "Kidnapping, cults, death. Your friendships are a little more complicated than most."
Lauren Ambrose will also be joining the cast as adult Van opposite Liv Hewson. "I hadn't had the opportunity to be a part of something where so many women had similar roads being in the business for a long time," Ambrose told E! News of the cast. "We're survivors in our own right."
Also returning for season two are Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Nélisse, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Steven Krueger, Kevin Alves and Warren Kole. Additionally, Nia Sondaya and Nicole Maines will be joining the cast, while Jason Ritter and François Arnaud will appear in guest spots.
Season two of Yellowjackets swarms back to Showtime on March 24.