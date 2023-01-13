Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Offers First Look at New Faces and Same Old Problems

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

Allow yourself to go back.

Despite surviving the infamous 1996 plane crash that killed many of their friends and teammates, the women of Yellowjackets still haven't been able to let go of their past trauma.

Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis return for season two of their critically acclaimed series on March 24, so to celebrate, Showtime dropped the official teaser trailer two months early on Jan. 13.

In the clip, Lewis' Nat gets face-to-face with the adult Lottie, played by new addition to the cast Simone Kessell.

"We weren't alone out there," Nat shares reluctantly, hinting at more secrets to come. Elsewhere in the teaser, Ricci's Misty remains in a less-than-stellar mental state. "Do not cry about this, Misty," she tells herself, "babies cry."

Elijah Woods' new character can also be seen telling Misty, "Kidnapping, cults, death. Your friendships are a little more complicated than most."