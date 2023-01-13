Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Messages Amid Ex Kanye West's Alleged Wedding Ceremony

Watch : TEARFUL Kim Kardashian Talks Co-Parenting With Kanye West

As Kris Jenner once said, "This is a case for the FBI."

Kim Kardashian shared cryptic messages to Instagram amid a report about her ex Kanye West's alleged marital status.

"I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say," a since-deleted post shared by The Kardashians star on the night of Jan. 12 read, per Glamour. "Just much to do."

But this wasn't the only post Kim shared that caught fans' attention. "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you," another read. Stated a third, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."

Kim didn't divulge any more details on her cryptic messages. But on Jan. 13, TMZ reported that Kanye recently had a wedding ceremony with Bianca Censori, citing sources close to the pair. Although, the sources told the outlet it seems like the two haven't filed any paperwork to make it legal.