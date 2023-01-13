Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Messages Amid Ex Kanye West's Alleged Wedding Ceremony

As Kris Jenner once said, "This is a case for the FBI."
Kim Kardashian shared cryptic messages to Instagram amid a report about her ex Kanye West's alleged marital status.
"I'm in my quiet girl era, I don't have much to say," a since-deleted post shared by The Kardashians star on the night of Jan. 12 read, per Glamour. "Just much to do."
But this wasn't the only post Kim shared that caught fans' attention. "Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you," another read. Stated a third, "People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that."
Kim didn't divulge any more details on her cryptic messages. But on Jan. 13, TMZ reported that Kanye recently had a wedding ceremony with Bianca Censori, citing sources close to the pair. Although, the sources told the outlet it seems like the two haven't filed any paperwork to make it legal.
As for their connection, TMZ reported that Bianca has worked as an architectural designer at Kanye's brand Yeezy for years.
E! News has reached out to both Kanye's lawyer and Bianca for comment but has yet to hear back.
The report comes more than a month after Kim and Kanye finalized their divorce. The former couple reached a settlement near the end of November, with a judge signing off on it in early December. Kim filed to divorce Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.
The SKIMS mogul and the musician share four children together: North West, 9; Saint West, 7; Chicago West, 4; and Psalm West, 3. And while Kim told Angie Martinez on the IRL podcast that co-parenting with Kanye is "really f--king hard," she noted she wants the best for their kids.
"I definitely protected him and I still will in the eyes of my kids, for my kids," she said on the Dec. 26 episode. "So, in my home, my kids don't know anything that goes on on the outside world. I'm holding by a thread. I know I'm so close to that not happening. But while it's still that way, I will protect that to the end of the Earth as long as I can."