Law & Order: SVU's Benson and Stabler Are This Close to Kissing in Steamy New Promo

Watch : Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni GLAMBOT: BTS at 2022 Emmys

Attention Law & Order fans: the moment you've been waiting for has finally come…we think.

After years of will-they-won't-they tensions, Mariska Hargitay's Captain Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler may finally become more than friends, as Benson romantically cradles her former partner's face in a new promo for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Jan. 26 episode.

Based on the steamy teaser, Benson will recruit Stabler to help her take down gang leader Oscar Papa (Goya Robles), a.k.a. the man responsible for putting a hit on the captain and her son Noah (Ryan Buggle).

As Benson warns him in the promo, "No one gets away with trying to kill my son."

But when it comes to handling a case so close to home, Benson needs support from someone very close to her: enter Stabler.

"Why'd you call me?" the detective asks her in the preview, followed by a shot of what looks like Benson leaning in for a kiss.