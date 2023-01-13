Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Tackles a New Game On Sesame Street

Watch : Ted Lasso Cast REACTS to 2022 Emmy Wins

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein might be an expert when it comes to soccer—or football, rather—but he could use some work when it comes to the other games played around Sesame Street.

At least, according to Elmo and Grover, that is.

The actor recently stopped by Sesame Street to learn all about the letter "G," you know, as in games. Unfortunately for Brett, he got a little tied up when they tried to play jump rope together.

However, he proved to be a natural when the Muppets decided to spring a surprise game of hide and seek on him.

"You look like a friend of mine," Brett noted when finding Elmo disguised as Jason Sudeikis' titular Ted at one point. Other moments that had us believing: There were, of course, biscuits served and AFC Richmond merch.

Of course, this wasn't Brett's first time in the neighborhood. Last year, he met Oscar the Grouch. Though their reunion didn't exactly sweep the clouds away. When Brett challenged the trashcan-loving Muppet to a game of checkers, he was promptly told to scram.