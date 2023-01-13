Let Harry Styles Quench Your Thirst With His Pilates Workout Session

If you ever wanted a peek inside Harry Styles's exercise routine, it's your lucky day.
On Jan. 12, the fitness studio Exhale Pilates London shared a sexy Instagram video showcasing different forms of Pilates.
Featured in the middle of the temperature-rising clip, the former One Direction member could be seen sitting on top of a Pilates reformer with his toes placed underneath a black strap, as he moved with ease into an upright position and reclined back again. In addition, he held onto a bar above his head and twisted from the side to the center, further working out his core.
And in true Harry fashion, his gym attire was swoon-worthy. For his sweat session, he wore a vibrant green sweatshirt with a colorful graphic emblazoned in the front, matching shorts, white ankle socks and a hat.
Harry wasn't the only famous face featured in the video. Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, professional boxer Derek Chisora and reality TV star Dan Osborne also demonstrated their exercise moves.
Harry has been a fan of Pilates since at least 2016 and credits the workout for improving his legs tremendously. As he told Vogue in 2020, "I've got very tight hamstrings—trying to get those open."
And while fitness has been part of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer's lifestyle, he may be upping the ante for his possible return to the Marvel franchise following his debut as Eros in Eternals.
"We certainly didn't cast Harry for a tag," studio exec Nate Moore teased on the Jan. 11 episode of Deadline's podcast Crew Call. "There are more stories to be told with that character."
Nate added, "He's fascinating. He has a really interesting connection with Thanos—they're half-brothers, they share the same father. He's a complicated character, but a really fun character."
The Marvel executive sang Harry's praises, noting that he's "as charming as you think you want him to be."
"There's no limit to how popular that character's going to be," Nate added, "once we get to bring him back."