Let Harry Styles Quench Your Thirst With His Pilates Workout Session

Watch : Harry Styles' Fate in the MCU Has Been Revealed

If you ever wanted a peek inside Harry Styles's exercise routine, it's your lucky day.

On Jan. 12, the fitness studio Exhale Pilates London shared a sexy Instagram video showcasing different forms of Pilates.

Featured in the middle of the temperature-rising clip, the former One Direction member could be seen sitting on top of a Pilates reformer with his toes placed underneath a black strap, as he moved with ease into an upright position and reclined back again. In addition, he held onto a bar above his head and twisted from the side to the center, further working out his core.

And in true Harry fashion, his gym attire was swoon-worthy. For his sweat session, he wore a vibrant green sweatshirt with a colorful graphic emblazoned in the front, matching shorts, white ankle socks and a hat.