The 12 Most Shocking Celebrity Memoirs—Including Prince Harry's Spare

Watch : Prince Harry's Spare: Royal Expert Shares Everything You Need to Know!

Anyone else feeling the burn after sipping on so much tea poured for them by Prince Harry?

In his explosive memoir Spare, the royal over-shared and over-delivered when it came to regaling us with intimate stories about what life is really like in the monarchy and detailing his massive falling out with members of his family, particularly Prince William. And yet despite all of the bombshells he dropped in the 416-page book, Harry wasn't too concerned with ducking for cover.

"I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges," Harry told journalist Tom Bradby in a Jan. 8 ITV interview. "You know, silence only allows the abuser to abuse, right? So, I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better. That's genuinely what I believe."

Harry is just the latest celebrity to put pen to paper to share their story on their own terms, with Jessica Simpson and Matthew Perry previously making headlines for becoming open books to the public, detailing their respective sobriety journeys. Plus, Jennette McCurdy, Matthew McConaughey and other actors revealed what life is really like in Hollywood. Spoiler alert: It's not always so glamorous.