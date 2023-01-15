The 12 Most Shocking Celebrity Memoirs—Including Prince Harry's Spare

Prince Harry's Spare is the latest autobiography to make headlines for the royal's major revelations. And once you’ve sopped up all of that British tea, consider these other celeb memoirs.

By Tierney Bricker Jan 15, 2023 1:00 PMTags
MemoirsBooksPrince HarryCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
Anyone else feeling the burn after sipping on so much tea poured for them by Prince Harry

In his explosive memoir Spare, the royal over-shared and over-delivered when it came to regaling us with intimate stories about what life is really like in the monarchy and detailing his massive falling out with members of his family, particularly Prince William. And yet despite all of the bombshells he dropped in the 416-page book, Harry wasn't too concerned with ducking for cover.

"I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges," Harry told journalist Tom Bradby in a Jan. 8 ITV interview. "You know, silence only allows the abuser to abuse, right? So, I don't know how staying silent is ever going to make things better. That's genuinely what I believe."

Harry is just the latest celebrity to put pen to paper to share their story on their own terms, with Jessica Simpson and Matthew Perry previously making headlines for becoming open books to the public, detailing their respective sobriety journeys. Plus, Jennette McCurdy, Matthew McConaughey and other actors revealed what life is really like in Hollywood. Spoiler alert: It's not always so glamorous. 

The Most Shocking Parts of Prince Harry's Spare

So, if you are looking for more juicy reads after devouring Prince Harry's Spare, here are all the other celebrity memoirs that went there and bought property:

Prince Harry's Spare

Was there anything the Duke of Sussex didn't address in his bombshell tell-all? Topis included how he lost his virginity to an older woman, his shameful Nazi costume, his real feelings about his step-mom, Queen Consort Camilla, and the tension between him, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Basically, there were no drops of tea left in this royal pot. And did we mention he even wrote about having a frostbitten penis at his brother's wedding? 

Amazon
Matthew Perry's Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing

"Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead."

That is how Perry introduces himself in his memoir, with the beloved Friends star treating readers like close confidants as he shares the details of his previously private struggles with addiction. In addition to divulging deeply personal stories about his sobriety journey, Perry took Friends fans behind-the-scenes of the classic NBC sitcom, revealing his massive crush on Jennifer Aniston. Plus, the actor made headlines with his random digs at Keanu Reeves and for dishing on his shortlived romance with Julia Roberts. Could he be any more forthcoming?!

HarperCollins Publishers
Jessica Simpson's Open Book

Simpson's memoir was aptly titled as the Newlyweds alum spared no details about the challenges she faced in her early career, including her complicated dynamic with her father and former manager Joe Simpson, and her relationship with ex-husband Nick Lachey. But Simpson also dished on her doomed romance with John Mayer, emotional connection with Johnny Knoxville, her makeout with Justin Timberlake and, in some of her most vulnerable chapters, the businesswoman opened up about her struggles with alcohol and self-medicating and what drove her to become sober in 2017.

Worthy Books
Jamie Lynn Spears' Things I Should Have Said

Amid the Spears family feud, the Zoey 101 alum released her memoir, which was originally titled I Must Confess, sharing her perspective on her strained relationship with sister Britney Spears and her feelings about the "Toxic" singer's 13-year conservatorship.

"I knew things were difficult for Britney, but I was wrapped up in my own life," Jamie Lynn wrote. "At the time, I supported her by remaining loyal to her, by listening to her and protecting her in whatever manner I could."

In addition to discussing her estranged sibling, the Sweet Magnolias actress wrote about her secret family turmoil, getting pregnant at 16 and the truth about her clash with her former Zoey 101 co-star Alexa Nikolas.

Jennette McCurdy's I'm Glad My Mom Died

The world released an audible "Oh s--t!" when the title of the former iCarly star's autobiography was revealed. And the Nickelodeon alum pulled no punches when it came to discussing the perils of young fame, developing anorexia as a child, why she ultimately quit acting and the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, Debra McCurdy, who died in 2013.

Hannah Brown's God Bless This Mess

Y'all, the Bachelor Nation star revealed a lot of behind the scenes secrets about her time as the Bachelorette in 2019 and Jesus still loves her. Not only did the Dancing With the Stars champ dish shocking new stories about two of her suitors, Peter Weber and Tyler Cameron, but she also opened up about sthe perils she faced while competing in the Miss USA pageant in 2018.

Hilarie Burton's The Rural Diaries

In her 2020 book, subtitled Love, Livestock, and Big Life Lessons Down on Mischief Farm, the One Tree Hill star and onetime MTV VJ opened the barn door on the cozy life she and husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan have built for themselves far outside the reaches of Hollywood in upstate New York. And the Drama Queens podcast co-host also shared from her storied career, detailing her time on One Tree Hill experience and that infamously uncomfortable Ben Affleck moment.

Emily Ratajkowski's My Body

In her 2021 book, the model-actress-activist, who parlayed playing an object of desire in a music video into more multifaceted stardom, shared what it's really like being so rewarded—and simultaneously fetishized, bullied and demeaned—for one's outward characteristics in the digital era.

Ratajkowski told her story in 11 essays, tackling everything from the allegedly degrading experience starring in Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines" video—also inarguably her breakout moment—and the discomfort of having so much attention paid to her looks starting in early childhood.

Katie Couric's Going There

The famed reporter became her own subject in a no-holds-barred account of her life and career in her 2021 book, offering revelations about her disgraced former co-anchor Matt Lauer and rivalry with other female network stars like Diane Sawyer.

Couric described Sawyer as "everything I wasn't," and admitted that she "loved that I was getting under Diane's skin" when Today would get a plum interview before Good Morning America. "Not that she wasn't getting under mine," she added.

Colton Haynes' Miss Memory Lane

The Arrow alum shared candid stories about his experience with alcoholism, which lead him to enter rehab in 2018, and his complicated relationship with his mother, who was also an alcoholic. 

Haynes also opened up about why he really chose to leave several hit shows, including Arrow and Teen Wolf, the latter of which, he alleged, "did not want to pay me the same amount as everyone else, which wasn't a lot to begin with by Hollywood standards, even though my working quote—the fee I would be paid to appear on anyone else's show—was higher than most of the cast's."

Matthew McConaughey's Greenlights

"Yes, I tell stories from the past, but I have no interest in nostalgia, sentimentality, or the retirement most memoirs require," the Oscar winner wrote in the beginning of his 2020 memoir, which reflected on the first 50 years of his life and career. "This is not an advice book, either. Although I like preachers, I'm not here to preach and tell you what to do."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star then went into detail about his unconventional childhood, spilled secrets about some of his most iconic roles in Hollywood, and offered insight into his relationship with wife Camila Alves.

Gallery Books
Colton Underwood's The First Time

After publicly announcing he was gay in an interview with Good Morning America in May 2021, the Bachelor alum told his story in full in his autobiography, which was released the following year.

Starting at the beginning of his life, the former NFL player detailed his humble start as a footballer, his relationship with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and how all this impacted his decision to be a virgin. Underwood also explained his decision to front ABC's reality dating series in 2019 while secretly struggling with his sexuality.

