Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors

Watch : Lori Harvey Clears Up Relationship Misconceptions & Talks Black Love

Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way.

The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.

Alongside the PDA pic shared to his Instagram Stories, Damson simply wrote, "Happy Birthday Nunu," along with a heart emoji. He also followed up that shout-out with another solo snap of Lori holding up stacks of cash, captioning that pic, "The Plug."

The birthday love from the Outside the Wire star for Lori comes just nearly a month after the two first sparked romance rumors when they were seen stepping out for a dinner date together in West Hollywood, Calif.

However, it's worth noting that just one day before her birthday, the model—who split from Michael B. Jordan in June 2022 after more than a year of dating—opened up to E! News about landing the cover of Essence's Black love issue as a "single woman."