Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon

Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie.
Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
"Take note of people in this industry that do not advocate publicly nor privately to create safer environments by even simply supporting individuals close to them that have bravely come forward," Nikolas tweeted. "Birds of a feather. Flock together."
"Do NOT support a network that can't even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN," she added. "That is beyond low."
The actress has previously spoken out against Nickelodeon—which shares a parent company with Paramount+—for not protecting its child stars and even protested outside the studio with her group, Eat Predators, in August.
And Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow on the first two seasons of Zoey 101, confirmed she'll be protesting the film. She added on Twitter, "Eat Predators will def be rolling up to Paramount+."
E! News has reached out to Paramount+ and Nickelodeon for comment but has not heard back.
Zoey 101, created by Dan Schneider, ran on Nickelodeon for four seasons, from 2005 to 2008. Schneider, who made several shows for the network—including Drake & Josh, iCarly and Victorious—before departing in 2018, has not been confirmed to be involved in Zoey 102.
Nikolas detailed her experience working with Schneider during her time on the show last fall.
"Whenever I had wardrobe fittings, [Schneider] always had to be in them," the 30-year-old alleged on the Real Pod podcast in October. "Thank God there was a curtain, but he was literally on a chair right outside of the curtain. I had to wear very short skirts."
Sam & Cat and iCarly alum Jennette McCurdy made similar allegations against someone only referred to as "The Creator" in her book, I'm Glad My Mom Died.
"What the f--k? Nickelodeon is offering me three hundred thousand dollars in hush money to not talk publicly about my experience on the show?" she wrote in her memoir. "My personal experience of 'The Creator's' abuse?' This is a network with shows made for children. Shouldn't they have some sort of moral compass? Shouldn't they at least try to report to some sort of ethical standard?"
Schneider previously denied allegations of his behavior in the past. He told The New York Times in July 2021, "I never interacted with actors in any way, texting or otherwise, that should make anyone uncomfortable."
In addition to Spears, Erin Sanders, Sean Flynn, Matthew Underwood, Christopher Massey, Abby Wilde and Jack Salvatore are also reprising their roles for the film.
The show also starred Paul Butcher, Kristin Herrera, Victoria Justice and Austin Butler, who were not among the returning cast listed in the announcement.
Zoey 102 is expected to air in 2023 on Paramount+.