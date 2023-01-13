Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon

Watch : Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization

Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie.

Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.

"Take note of people in this industry that do not advocate publicly nor privately to create safer environments by even simply supporting individuals close to them that have bravely come forward," Nikolas tweeted. "Birds of a feather. Flock together."

"Do NOT support a network that can't even take accountability especially when it comes to CHILDREN," she added. "That is beyond low."

The actress has previously spoken out against Nickelodeon—which shares a parent company with Paramount+—for not protecting its child stars and even protested outside the studio with her group, Eat Predators, in August.

And Nikolas, who played Nicole Bristow on the first two seasons of Zoey 101, confirmed she'll be protesting the film. She added on Twitter, "Eat Predators will def be rolling up to Paramount+."

E! News has reached out to Paramount+ and Nickelodeon for comment but has not heard back.