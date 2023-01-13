Koolaburra by UGG Flash Deal: Get a $98 Sherpa Pullover for Just $48

If you need more information before you shop, here are some rave customer reviews.

Koolaburra by UGG Brushed Back Sherpa Hoodie Pullover Reviews

A shopper said, "I bought the plaid for myself originally. My daughter borrowed mine since she said it was so soft and warm. I bought another one for her in her own size. She likes the soft fleece. I went back and bought two more for myself for this winter. I have washed mine, and it did not shed. The material of the top does seem thin, but it is very warm. Please bring this back in different colors next winter."

Another said, "I just ordered my 3rd one. I have the plaid one, the grey and black pattern one and just ordered the light olive. This is a great pullover. I'm not wearing any more hoodie sweatshirts. This is so warm yet so lightweight. I also like the sleeves are not too long. Perfect length for leggings or joggers. I would definitely recommend this."

Someone explained, "I live in Maine So it gets cold. I have a heavy winter coat but I wanted something not so heavy but warm.This does it. 17 degrees & I wore this & wasn't cold a second. I've washed it once turned inside out & it's just like when I took it new out the package. Can't go wrong here! I have the cranberry color, I love it."

A customer reviewed, "I bought one for myself and one for my niece and we both love this shirt. Fit is good, not bulky and keeps you warm."

"I bought the Irish Cream color in my usual QVC size, Medium. The fit is perfect on me, not too tight but not too sloppy or bulky, either. I love that the hood is really large, so I can snuggle in it on the plane. Love the color, as well, which actually matches my classic camel-color Ugg boots," a shopper wrote.

Someone wrote, "I have been wearing this so much since I received it two weeks ago. I have washed it several times and it is very soft and cozy. I ordered the black geo and it has a very Yellowstone look to it. It matches all my jeans and boots. I am so glad I ordered this and I will get so much use out of it this winter. When I wear it around the house I don't have to turn my heater on because it keeps me warm and cozy. It allows me to save money on my gas bill."

