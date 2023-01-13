Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Learned the Sex of Their Baby With Jaw-Dropping Helicopter Reveal

There's about to be some Moore love in Shemar Moore's life.
After announcing he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon are expecting their first baby together, the actor revealed the sex of the child. And the couple are expecting…a girl!
For the big reveal, Shemar and Jesiree gathered their loved ones so they could all find out together.
"Today is the day," he said in a video posted to Instagram Jan. 9. "Your boy got butterflies. No, this is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf--king Moore, Shemar Franklin Moore, is about to find out if he's going to be a daddy to a little girl or to a little boy, a little homie."
And the Criminal Minds star noted he already has a few names in mind.
"It's either going to be Legend, little homie, or it's going to be Frankie, little baby girl," he continued. "And I'm about to be a father come Feb. 8, 2023."
As for Jesiree, she noted she was both "excited" and "anxious" for the reveal.
"I would love a boy because my boy is easy, and I could have 10 of him," the actress, who's already a mom of two, said. "But I kind of want a girl because then we can have one more. Because if I have a boy, we're one and done and that's not OK with me. But I honestly just want whatever is healthy, happy. Like he says, 10 fingers, 10 toes. I'm just so excited for this portion of our life together, and it's going to be amazing."
Shemar and Jesiree went all out to get their answer. The pair had a helicopter fly over the gathering to reveal a pink or blue stream of smoke. And once they saw the pink, they were overjoyed. Shemar also received "girl dad" and "daddy's girl" T-shirts.
"Mama's smiling from Heaven," he captioned the video, "… Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life."
Shemar announced that he and Jesiree are expecting on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
"I'm Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old," he said in a Jan. 9 teaser for the episode that is set to air Jan. 26. "My mother is in heaven right now. It'll be three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true. Because in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."
And he's "so excited" to meet the little one.
"I'm sorry she can't be here," Shemar said about his mother. "I was worried for a while that maybe that ship had sailed kind of thing and God had my back and things lined up. It's going to be the best part of—my life is pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."