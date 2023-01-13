Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: See Her Stunning Ring

Another Bachelor Nation couple is headed down the aisle.
After two and a half years of dating, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged. The reality star and podcaster proposed on Jan. 12 at Create Studios in Venice, Calif. tonight in an intimate setting followed by a celebration with their friends and family.
"For the rest of my life, it's you," Nick posted on Instagram following the big moment.
Nick popped the question with a stunning 18-karat yellow gold set engagement ring with an elongated cushion cut diamond. It features a hidden diamond adorned gallery and scalloped pavé diamonds around its band. Nick designed and created the ring with Brilliant Earth.
In August 2022, Nick opened revealed to E! News he and Natalie had discussed spending the rest of their lives with each other.
"We talk about it a lot," he said. "We've been together for two years, we live together. I think we're both excited about the future and we'll just see when the next steps happen."
The future husband and wife met on social media in 2021.
"I think DMs are a great place to meet people," Nick previously told E!. "My current girlfriend slid in my DMs. Real clever, it said, ‘You're unreal.' I guess it was funny. I was more curious, wondering why I was unreal."
Since that fateful message, the pair have put their love on full display during trips to Coachella, Paris, Cancun and more romantic locales. "I hope everyone gets to experience the kind of love I feel from you," he captioned a shot of them kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower in July, later calling Joy "even better on the inside."
He's also made it clear that this is the real deal and that he can envision a life with her. "I hope we look this good at parent teacher conferences," Nick captioned a recent portrait of the couple, adding in another Instagram post, "Collecting memories with you is my favorite."
Natalie, a Los Angeles-based surgical technologist, hasn't shied away from some social media PDA either. As she wrote earlier this year alongside a smiling photo with her now-fiancé, "no i'm not lucky i'm blessed."
Nick was previously engaged to Bachelor contestant Vanessa Grimaldi but they went their separate ways in 2017.