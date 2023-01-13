Bachelor Nation's Nick Viall Is Engaged to Natalie Joy: See Her Stunning Ring

Watch : Nick Viall & Natalie Joy - 2022 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Another Bachelor Nation couple is headed down the aisle.

After two and a half years of dating, Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are engaged. The reality star and podcaster proposed on Jan. 12 at Create Studios in Venice, Calif. tonight in an intimate setting followed by a celebration with their friends and family.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," Nick posted on Instagram following the big moment.

Nick popped the question with a stunning 18-karat yellow gold set engagement ring with an elongated cushion cut diamond. It features a hidden diamond adorned gallery and scalloped pavé diamonds around its band. Nick designed and created the ring with Brilliant Earth.

In August 2022, Nick opened revealed to E! News he and Natalie had discussed spending the rest of their lives with each other.

"We talk about it a lot," he said. "We've been together for two years, we live together. I think we're both excited about the future and we'll just see when the next steps happen."