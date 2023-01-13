How Lisa Marie Presley Supported Austin Butler at the Golden Globes 2 Days Before Death

Just days before Lisa Marie Presley died of possible cardiac arrest, she and mom Priscilla Presley stepped out together in support of Austin Butler.
While attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Lisa Marie—who was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla—sang Austin's praises for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.
"He's such a sweetheart—an authentic, true sweetheart," Lisa Marie, 54, told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. "And just as good off-screen as he is on screen."
When asked if Austin, 31, crushed his performance as the music icon, she said, "Absolutely. Even the throat, he'd make these noises sometimes and he got all of it. He absolutely nailed it."
Austin later returned the love after he took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.
"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," he said during his acceptance speech. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."
According to an eyewitness inside the Golden Globes, Lisa Marie and her mom appeared to be in good spirits.
"They were having a sweet mom and daughter night out," the insider shared with E! News. "They seemed happy as if they were having a nice evening."
The awards ceremony would mark Lisa Marie's final public appearance. On Jan. 12, her mother confirmed that she had passed away.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."
Priscilla concluded, "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
Before the "I'll Figure It Out" singer died, she was rushed to the hospital after EMTs responded to her Calabasas, Calif. home on Jan. 12 for a possible cardiac arrest, per TMZ.
"She is now receiving the best care," Priscilla shared on Facebook shortly after the news broke. "Please keep her and our family in your prayers."
Lisa Marie shared her 33-year-old daughter Riley Keough and her late son Benjamin Keough with ex-husband Danny Keough. She also had 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
After Benjamin died by suicide at the age of 27 in July 2020, Lisa Marie opened up about how she planned to heal and move forward for her kids.
"It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least," she wrote in a 2022 essay for People. "But I keep going for my girls."