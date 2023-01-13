How Lisa Marie Presley Supported Austin Butler at the Golden Globes 2 Days Before Death

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Just days before Lisa Marie Presley died of possible cardiac arrest, she and mom Priscilla Presley stepped out together in support of Austin Butler.

While attending the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10, Lisa Marie—who was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla—sang Austin's praises for his portrayal of her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

"He's such a sweetheart—an authentic, true sweetheart," Lisa Marie, 54, told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. "And just as good off-screen as he is on screen."

When asked if Austin, 31, crushed his performance as the music icon, she said, "Absolutely. Even the throat, he'd make these noises sometimes and he got all of it. He absolutely nailed it."

Austin later returned the love after he took home the award for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.

"Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," he said during his acceptance speech. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."