Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer and More Stars Pay Tribute

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley will always be remembered.

The singer, who was the only child of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley, died at age 54 on Jan. 12 after a sudden hospitalization, her mom shared in a statement to People.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that she suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day. However, her cause of death has not been confirmed.

Her death comes two days after her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes to support the Elvis movie, and four days after what would have been the music icon's 88th birthday. (Elvis died in 1977 at age 42.)

In addition to her singing career, Lisa Marie was mom to actress Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.