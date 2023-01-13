Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer and More Stars Pay Tribute

Lisa Marie Presley will always be remembered.
The singer, who was the only child of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley, died at age 54 on Jan. 12 after a sudden hospitalization, her mom shared in a statement to People.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known."
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight that she suffered a cardiac arrest earlier in the day. However, her cause of death has not been confirmed.
Her death comes two days after her appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes to support the Elvis movie, and four days after what would have been the music icon's 88th birthday. (Elvis died in 1977 at age 42.)
In addition to her singing career, Lisa Marie was mom to actress Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.
As news of Lisa Marie's passing spread, fellow stars began sharing tributes to the artist and legend.
Keep reading to see the emotional messages.
LeAnn Rimes: "lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad's arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years."
Leah Remini: "I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."
Marlee Matlin: "I had the chance to know @Cilla_Presley when I was on Dancing With the Stars and as a mother, I can't imagine the pain she must be going through with the untimely passing of Lisa Marie. I have the image of little Lisa Marie growing up."
Donatella Versace: "I will never forget the times we spent together. Your beauty and your kindness shone so bright. Rest in peace Lisa Marie. We will never forget you."
Octavia Spencer: "So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."
William Patrick Corgan: "There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow. This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is."
Diane Warren: "Oh no. This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's children right now. May it give you stregnth."
Bette Midler: "Dear God. #LisaMariePressley has died. She was 54, and so beautiful…I am in shock."