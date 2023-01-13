We've Got the Update on Ryan Murphy's American Sports Story

Watch : Jeremy Pope's Message for Ryan Murphy at Globes

At this rate, it's unclear when Ryan Murphy finds time to sleep.

The mega-producer—who was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10—is on the cusp of beginning filming the first installment of American Sports Story.

The series is "heading toward production," FX president John Landgraf said at the network's Television Critics' Association panel Jan. 12, according to Deadline.

"We have a fairly complete set of scripts for American Sports Story by Stu Zicherman," Landgraf continued. "We haven't dated that." In other words: It's still going to be a while.

Zicherman is best known for his work on The Americans and recently wrote episodes of Alaska Daily and The Shrink Next Door.

The first season of American Sports Story—described by the network as "a scripted anthological limited series focusing on a prominent event involving a sports figure and re-examines it through the prism of today's world, telling that story from multiple perspectives"—will focus on former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez.