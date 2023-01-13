The 44 Best MLK Weekend 2023 Sales: Kate Spade, Coach, Sephora, Good American, J.Crew, Adidas and More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hooray for a long weekend! You are probably looking forward to time with family and friends, of course, but it's also a great time to shop. There are so many great MLK Weekend sales that are worth checking out. Not only is it a great time to shop for fashion and beauty, there's also some incredible home deals on appliances, mattresses, décor and everything in between.
Tons of brands are offering big markdowns. Get an EXTRA 40% off Kate Spade sale styles with the promo code BIGDEAL. Save up to 70% on lingerie, matching sets, bras, panties, and more from Lounge Underwear. Save 50% during the Coach Winter Sale. Shop styles at a 75% discount from Coach Outlet. Get 60% off bras, panties, and more at CUUP. Get winter favorites for $79 and under from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James. Use the code TAKE25 to save 25% sitewide on Khloe Kardashian's Good American and you'll get an EXTRA 40% off sale styles. Get an EXTRA 75% discount on J.Crew sale styles with the code EPIC.
There are almost too many sales to keep track of, but you have no need to worried because we have you covered. Here are the best sales to shop this weekend.
MLK Weekend 2023 Sales and Deals
Abercrombie
Save 50% on winter styles from Abercrombie.
Adidas
Get 60% off when you shop the adidas End of Year Sale.
Aerie
Aerie put thousands of styles on sale for up to 40% off.
Anthropologie
Don't miss these deals on clothes, shoes, accessories, beauty, and home products from Anthropologie.
Athleta
Save up to 70% at Athleta with an EXTRA 30% discount on sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
Banana Republic
Save up to 60% at Banana Republic and get an EXTRA 30% off sale styles (discount applied at checkout).
Beachwaver
Get $11 hair care products in honor of Beachwaver's 11th birthday.
BaubleBar
Shop BaubleBar jewelry and accessories starting at $4.
Coach
Save 50% on bags, shoes, accessories, apparel, and more during the Coach Winter Sale.
Coach Outlet
Save 75% on styles from Coach Outlet.
Commando
Buy more save more at Commando. Use the code GIMME25 to get $25 off when you spend $125+, use the code GIMME50 to get $50 off when you spend $300+, use the code GIMME75 to get $75 off when you spend $500+.
Cupshe
Save up to 70% at Cupshe.
CUUP
Save 60% on bras and panties from CUUP.
Draper James
Get winter favorites for $79 and under from Reese Witherspoon's brand Draper James.
Dynamite Clothing
Get an extra 30% off Dynamite sale styles.
Frasier Sterling
Save 30% sitewide on jewelry and accessories from Frasier Sterling with the promo code FRASIER30.
Glamglow
Save 15% sitewide, get 25% off any 2 products, save 30% on any 3 products.
Good American
Use the code TAKE25 to save 25% sitewide on Khloe Kardashian's Good American and you'll get an EXTRA 40% off sale styles.
JW PEI
Save up to 55% on bags and accessories from JW PEI.
Kate Spade Surprise
Save up to 75% off Kate Spade bags, shoes, accessories, and more.
Kate Spade
Get an EXTRA 40% off Kate Spade sale styles with the promo code BIGDEAL.
Kiehl's
Buy one full-size bestseller from Kiehl's and you'll get one free.
Lounge Underwear
Save up to 70% on lingerie, matching sets, bras, panties, and more from Lounge Underwear.
LoveShackFancy
Get 75% off these styles from LoveShackFancy.
Lululemon
Shop these deals from lululemon's We Made Too Much section.
MAC Cosmetics
Save 40% on these products from MAC Cosmetics.
Madewell
Get an EXTRA 50% off sale styles with the code GOODMOOD.
Mario Badescu
Get 15% off when you spend $50, 20% off when you spend $75, or 25% off when you spend $100+. Use the code WINTER at checkout.
Sam Edelman
Get 60% off select Sam Edelman styles.
Sephora
Save 50% on different skincare deals every day at Sephora.
Ulta
Get different skincare deals from Ulta every day.
Vince Camuto
Save 50% on select Vince Camuto boots and booties.
QVC
Shop Today's Special Value discount from QVC.
Wayfair
Save up to 70% on home essentials from Wayfair.
If you're looking for more discounts, get $189 worth of Tarte Cosmetics products for just $63.