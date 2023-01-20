Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute

Watch : Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Riley Keough is mourning the death of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley.

The Zola actress, who is Lisa Marie's eldest child and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, honored the late singer with a heartwarming tribute shared to Instagram Jan. 20. Alongside a throwback photo of her mom cradling her as Riley held flowers, the actress simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji.

Lisa Marie died at age 54 on Jan. 12, the same day she was hospitalized in Los Angeles. Per TMZ, Lisa Marie was transported to the medical center after paramedics responded to her home for a possible cardiac arrest.

At the time, Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement that her daughter was "receiving the best care."

"Please keep her and our family in your prayers," the Naked Gun actress, 77, wrote on Facebook. "We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."