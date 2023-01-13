Boy Meets World's Ben Savage Is Engaged to Tessa Angermeier

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

Ben Savage is off the market.

The Boy Meets World alum announced that he is engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier, sharing the news Jan. 11 on Instagram.

In the post, the couple is photographed in front of a crystal blue lake in Indiana, where the two are seen smiling brightly into the camera as Tessa posed with her left hand—which had a ring on that finger—on Ben's shoulder.

For the occasion, Ben kept it casual in a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans, while Tessa dressed in chic, all-black attire.

Ben, 42, captioned the image, "The best is yet to come."

"They are both very grateful," Ben's representative told People, "and enjoying this exciting time with their families and friends."

Fans and friends left the pair—who've dated since 2018—well-wishes in the comments, including Girl Meets World actor August Maturo, who wrote, "Congratulations!"

Ben and Tessa recently spent the holidays together, as seen in his Instagram post showing them dressed up for celebrations. Before that, Tessa supported Ben through thick and thin as he ran for West Hollywood City Council in November.