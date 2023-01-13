Christine Brown's Daughter Pitches a Sister Wives Spinoff That Makes a Lot of Sense

We have not seen the last of Christine Brown—at least if her daughter has anything to say about it.
In November, the Sister Wives star announced her split from ex Kody Brown after more than 25 years together, leaving her future on the TLC reality series in question. However, Christine's 21-year-old daughter Gwendlyn Brown—who Christine shares with Kody—has an idea for a new chapter.
"I think we should have a spinoff series where Janelle [Brown] and my mom get together," Gwendlyn said in her Jan. 11 Sister Wives YouTube recap. "Tell me you don't love that idea."
Janelle and Kody, who wed in 1993 and share six children, revealed they had also separated in December.
"Should it be called Sister Wives? Wives?" Gwendlyn pondered. "I don't know, I'm a f--kin' genius."
Plenty of time to work on the title!
Gwendyln got the idea for the spinoff after watching a clip from Sister Wives in which Janelle revealed how much her friendship with Christine meant to her.
"Christine is front and center in all my memories," Janelle said in the episode. "She was the person who took care of my kids while I worked. Christine is as big a part of my world as Kody is."
For the record, Christine may have moved on from Kody—but she has no plans to move on from Sister Wives. In a Dec. 28 TikTok video, Christine said she was "definitely not leaving" the TLC series, which premiered in 2010 and has aired for 17 seasons.
In addition to Christine and Janelle, Kody also split from partner Meri Brown in December after a 32-year relationship.
Kody's marriage to wife Robyn Brown, who he spiritually married in 2010 before making it legal in 2014, is the only relationship from his plural marriage that remains unbroken.
"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart," Christine wrote about the split on Instagram Nov. 2. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."
TLC has yet to officially announce plans for an 18th season of Sister Wives.