Christine Brown's Daughter Pitches a Sister Wives Spinoff That Makes a Lot of Sense

Watch : "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

We have not seen the last of Christine Brown—at least if her daughter has anything to say about it.

In November, the Sister Wives star announced her split from ex Kody Brown after more than 25 years together, leaving her future on the TLC reality series in question. However, Christine's 21-year-old daughter Gwendlyn Brown—who Christine shares with Kody—has an idea for a new chapter.

"I think we should have a spinoff series where Janelle [Brown] and my mom get together," Gwendlyn said in her Jan. 11 Sister Wives YouTube recap. "Tell me you don't love that idea."

Janelle and Kody, who wed in 1993 and share six children, revealed they had also separated in December.

"Should it be called Sister Wives? Wives?" Gwendlyn pondered. "I don't know, I'm a f--kin' genius."

Plenty of time to work on the title!

Gwendyln got the idea for the spinoff after watching a clip from Sister Wives in which Janelle revealed how much her friendship with Christine meant to her.