TikTok It-Girl Kennedy Eurich Shares All the Trendy Beauty, Wellness & Tech Products She Keeps in Her Bag

We interviewed Kennedy Eurich because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kennedy Eurich is the TikTok it-girl you just need to know. Her honest and charismatic energy, paired with all the content she creates with her adorable pets and her impeccable style made us click the follow button on her profile, along with 1.6 million other people. We simply can't get enough of Kennedy!

The TikTok star and fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer shared all her top beauty, tech and accessory essentials that you can find in her bag at all times. Plus, she recommended one of her favorite everyday handbags from Coach that is seriously so chic.

Along with her fashion and beauty content, Kennedy is always sharing tips and tricks on all things self-care and wellness, so it's no wonder she says, "I feel the most confident when I'm comfortable so that's always #1."

Scroll below to shop some of Kennedy's handbag essentials that will have you feeling, looking and smelling— yes, smelling— great!