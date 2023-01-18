TikTok It-Girl Kennedy Eurich Shares All the Trendy Beauty, Wellness & Tech Products She Keeps in Her Bag

We interviewed Kennedy Eurich because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kennedy Eurich is the TikTok it-girl you just need to know. Her honest and charismatic energy, paired with all the content she creates with her adorable pets and her impeccable style made us click the follow button on her profile, along with 1.6 million other people. We simply can't get enough of Kennedy!
The TikTok star and fashion, beauty and lifestyle influencer shared all her top beauty, tech and accessory essentials that you can find in her bag at all times. Plus, she recommended one of her favorite everyday handbags from Coach that is seriously so chic.
Along with her fashion and beauty content, Kennedy is always sharing tips and tricks on all things self-care and wellness, so it's no wonder she says, "I feel the most confident when I'm comfortable so that's always #1."
Scroll below to shop some of Kennedy's handbag essentials that will have you feeling, looking and smelling— yes, smelling— great!
Tabby Chain Clutch
For a cute everyday bag that will fit all your essentials, Kennedy recommends this chic Tabby Chain Clutch from Coach.
Le Specs Unreal!
These chic Le Specs shades scream Kennedy. You can snag them from Revolve to channel ultimate cool girl vibes. Get ready to hear everyone asking, "omg, where are your glasses from?"
Tukellen for Ford Leather Key Fob Cover with Keychain
If there's on thing about Kennedy, it's that she's outspoken about her love for her car. There's no wonder she keeps this cute pink Ford keychain fob cover on her keys and in her bag at all times.
Credit Card Case
You'll cherish this bright and beautifully designed credit card case by Bottega Veneta just as much as Kennedy does. It's a vibrant everyday essential that will add a pop of color to your accessory game.
Cousper [5 in 1] Compatible with iPhone 14 Pro Max Case
Look, you need a protective phone case if you're going to be multitasking while scrolling on TikTok. You can find this iPhone case in Kennedy's bag, and get one from yourself from Amazon, too.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
When ask what TikTok viral product she always keeps in her bag, Kennedy says the Dior Lip Glow Oil takes the cake. The super glossy lip oil plumps your lips and comes in luxe packaging.
2PCS Hair Claw Banana Clips
Of course, hair claw clips are always found in Kennedy's bag. The influencer is often seen wearing her hair in an adorable updo using some even more adorable claw clips.
Harry's Stone Antiperspirant & Deodorant for Men - 2.5oz
Kennedy stays fresh by keeping this Harry's antiperspirant and deodorant in her bag at all times.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
"I always buy an extra when it comes to lip products and lip balms," Kennedy shares. One of her favorite beauty products that she always keeps in her bag is the Iconic Nude shade of the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner.
Mint MagSafe Battery Power Pack
When it comes to a tech-related product that Kennedy always has in her bag, it's this specific battery power pack from Velvet Caviar. You know, so she can keep us all up to date with her TikTok videos.
Aquaphor Healing Ointment - Variety Pack
Kennedy keeps her lips and skin moisturized with Aquaphor healing ointment. "It has so many different uses," she raves.
IT Cosmetics Celebration Full Coverage Powder Foundation
When it comes to an underrated beauty product that Kennedy thinks deserves way more hype, she says the IT Cosmetics Celebration Foundation Powder "makes your skin look flawless." The compact size makes it easy to throw into your bag, too!
